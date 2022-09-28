BATHURST'S favourite summer activity is preparing to make its return to Chifley Dam for its next season.
Owner of Bathurst Aqua Park, Michael Hickey, said the facility is expected to commence its season from November 19.
Preparations are already under way for the reopening.
"At the moment we're just waiting new equipment to come in so we can change the park around a little bit," Mr Hickey said, promising there will be new things for patrons to enjoy.
The park's social media accounts are also becoming more active, and application are open for people interesting in a summer job.
Mr Hickey said most of the staff from last year will be back, but there are a few vacancies if people want to get in touch through the website.
The park will start to be assembled at Chifley Dam towards the end of October and through early November.
The aqua park is expected to remain open through to the end of March, depending on weather and demand.
"The hotter it is and the more people that keep coming, the longer we stay open," Mr Hickey said,
It is hoped this will be the best season for the aqua park to date, after facing numerous challenges since coming to Bathurst.
Its first season, which began in late 2018, had to be cut short due to the low water level and presence of blue-green algae.
These issues persisted throughout 2019, preventing the park from returning in November of that year, and the same thing occurred in 2020 with the added complication of the COVID-19 pandemic.
After missing two years, the aqua park finally reopened at the dam in November 2021, but the season was hampered by bad weather and the tragic death of a swimmer who drowned at the dam on Christmas Day.
The dam was closed as police commenced a search for the man, whose body wasn't located until January 8.
There is already some promising signs it will be a good season for the aqua park, with bookings already being made for school groups.
"It's amazing. It just shows that people must really want it and like it out there," Mr Hickey said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.