Allow a bit more time to travel as night work comes to Mount Lambie

A REDUCED speed limit will be in place when night work comes to Bathurst's east this week.
Local motorists were forced to get used to night work (and an associated detour) on the Mitchell Highway between Bathurst and Orange over a number of recent weeks, but the latest work will be between Bathurst and Lithgow.
Transport for NSW says night work this Wednesday, September 28 on the Great Western Highway at Mount Lambie will involve repairing the wire rope barriers and will take place between 8pm and 5am.
It says the "essential maintenance work" is expected to take one night to complete, weather permitting.
Changed traffic conditions, including single lane closures, intermittent stopping and a reduced speed limit of 40 kilometres an hour, will be in place during work hours for the safety of workers and motorists, according to Transport for NSW.
Those planning on using the road are asked to allow an extra five minutes of travel time.
