Western Advocate

Allow a bit more time to travel as night work comes to Mount Lambie on the Great Western Highway

Updated September 26 2022 - 5:21am, first published 5:03am
Allow a bit more time to travel as night work comes to Mount Lambie

A REDUCED speed limit will be in place when night work comes to Bathurst's east this week.

