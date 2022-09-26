WITH Dick Johnson Racing (DJR) to be the first Australian motor racing team to reach 1000 races, there was no way the team could pass up an opportunity to roll out something special.
DJR, also known as the Shell V-Power Racing Team, has unveiled the retro livery its cars will be sporting at the Bathurst 1000, where the 1000-race milestone will be reached.
The livery is a nod to the 1998 EL Falcon driven by motorsport legend and Hall of Famer Dick Johnson, Hall of Famer John Bowe and Steven Johnson.
Team founder Dick Johnson will be watching the Bathurst 1000 with a sense of pride and a hint of nostalgia as the colours he made famous zoom around Mount Panorama again.
"To celebrate 1000 races at the Repco Bathurst 1000 is something that Jillie and I are incredibly proud of after all these years. We had no idea what would come of DJR in 1981 and celebrating all of the ups and downs with a tribute livery at the biggest event of the year is incredible," he said.
"The 1998 EL Falcon livery is very special to me as it was the first year I drove the Bathurst 1000 with my son Steven. It's fantastic to see the livery on the current Ford Mustang, it looks incredible. I can't wait to see it take on the Mountain next week."
Shell V-Power Racing Team executive chairman Dr Ryan Story said he was excited to unveil the team's tribute livery.
"Dick Johnson Racing is the first Australian motor racing team to reach the 1000 races milestone and to do it at the Repco Bathurst 1000 makes it even more special," he said.
"The 1998 Shell Helix EL Falcon was my favourite livery growing up and what better way to celebrate 1000 races with one of the most iconic liveries from the 1990s."
Race fans will get their first look at the livery in action when the Great Race Festival gets under way at Mount Panorama on October 6.
The Bathurst 1000 itself will commence at 11.15am on October 9.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.