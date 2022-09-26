Western Advocate

Dick Johnson Racing to race a retro livery at Bathurst 1000

September 26 2022 - 10:00pm
The Shell V-Power Racing Team (Dick Johnson Racing) has unveiled its livery for the 2022 Bathurst 1000. Picture supplied

WITH Dick Johnson Racing (DJR) to be the first Australian motor racing team to reach 1000 races, there was no way the team could pass up an opportunity to roll out something special.

