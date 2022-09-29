Western Advocate

Snap a pic of a Vale Road seagull to capture the essence of this sodden spring | Rural Notebook

By John Seaman
September 29 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A reminder of the rabbit plague of the 1940s.

SPRING has finally sprung with crops and pastures looking just like they should as we get close to the Great Race in a couple of weeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.