SPRING has finally sprung with crops and pastures looking just like they should as we get close to the Great Race in a couple of weeks.
A tragic drowning close to Tullamore gives us an indication of major flooding that will occur when 70 millimetres of storm rain falls on a saturated catchment.
Reports of cattle bogging knee-deep in saleyards and sheepyards at woolsheds being near impossible to work in are telling us of the joys of a really wet spring.
I think that Mother Nature is evening up the score; 40 years of recurring drought should be followed by seven wet years in succession.
Country parents should take photos of The Lagoon near Chifley Dam and the seagulls enjoying the swamps on the Vale Road near Perthville.
In 2090, these photos will show the once-in-a-lifetime conditions that were seen in 2022.
THE masks and restrictions of COVID are well and truly in the rearview mirror and it's rare to see masks being worn in the street.
Organisers of the Henty Field Days closed the gates at noon on the Thursday and declared "house full".
This is the first time in Henty's 59-year history that spectators have been turned away.
Up the road to Hay and 23,000 Merino ewes were drawn for auction last Friday and agents tell that 15,000 of the ewes were held in close proximity to the saleyards to avoid roads that may have been flooded close to sale day.
The sale topped at $440 per head and demand for big-framed Merino ewes is very strong as breeders continue to rebuild the national flock.
WHILE most markets remain strong for all classes of livestock, grains and oilseeds, the majority of farmers must be confident of viable returns for the foreseeable future.
We must pause to think of the producers who can't get a crop sown because of wet conditions, and the neighbours who battle to get sheep shorn with mud for miles and a shrunken rural workforce.
Contact with industry peers is close to non-existent in many cases with local stockyards gone, church services with just a hat-full of attendees and visits to a local pub being risky unless we ride a quiet horse.
GRASS-FED steers and young cattle should be putting on 1.5 kilograms of body weight per day as warm weather and good pasture growth are almost ideal.
Producers are managing pastures that are looking lush, and discussions with industry peers, livestock agents and vets will be extremely valuable as cattle may have serious problems in digesting high protein green fodder.
Sheep producers are being extra vigilant with conditions being ideal for virulent footrot and barber's pole worm.
A FEW notes of interest:
* Roseville had a total clearance of Merino rams, including a $14,000 purchase by Fosterfield Finewools at Dunkeld.
* Kerin Poll sold over 500 young rams with Bathurst agents Bowyer and Livermore conducting the sale.
* Richmond Stud shifted their ram sale to Bribbaree Showground because of wet conditions in Quandialla.
* The Murray-Darling's largest water storage, the Dartmouth Dam, spills over for the first time in 26 years.
* After an assisted birth for a first-calver at 11pm on a cold, wet night, the young mother came across to lick her calf. You have to love them both.
SINCERE sympathy is offered to Garry Daymond on the sudden loss of his wife Marie.
Marie and Garry were members of two of the best-known sporting families in our district; her family were Howards from Mt Rankin.
They raised their family in Bathurst and were highly regarded in schools, sporting clubs and their workplaces. Her many friends will miss Marie.
GLOBAL uncertainty and poor demand continues to affect the wool market, with week 12 dropping in price by 27ac/kg to a new EMI (Eastern Market Indicator) of 1279.
This was a 2.1 per cent drop in Australian dollar terms.
The lower Australian dollar/US dollar rate did not slow the drop as, in US dollar terms, the market was 2.9 per cent cheaper.
Fine wools are again most affected, with 18.5-micron and finer 40-70ac cheaper and 18 micron and finer being the most affected.
The 19.0-micron to 20-micron wools were 10-30ac cheaper.
Crossbreds were up to 20ac cheaper for the week.
Italian interests continue to be very selective in their purchases and Chinese buying was subdued and new orders were hard to come by.
The cost of living in Europe due to inflationary pressures is a concern. Consumer discretionary spending could therefore be affected.
Chinese consumer demand is weak.
Week 13 sees an early offering of 32,000 bales Australia-wide on Wednesday and Thursday.
THE bush man was at the newspaper office to insert a funeral notice for his grandpa.
"We charge $4.80 for every inch for the notice, sir," the girl said.
"Struth," our man gasped, "Pop was six foot five inches."
***
THE boss chipped a lady worker in his cafe.
"I could write my name in the dust on this table," he said.
She smiled and replied: "Ain't education a wonderful thing."
