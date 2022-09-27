DAVID Reynolds hasn't won a race since the season 2018 finale, but he's hoping a man he rates as a "very, very, good race car driver" can help end the drought.
That driver is Matt Campbell.
The Porsche ace will pair with Reynolds for next week's Bathurst 1000 and the Penrite Racing talent couldn't be happier to have him.
Though this year will only be Campbell's fourth start in the Great Race, he is an accomplished endurance driver.
He's been a class winner in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, 24 Hours of Dubai and 24 Hours of Daytona.
Campbell has also been both a class victor and outright winner of the Bathurst 12 Hour, claiming the chequered flag in 2019 in the Earl Bamber Motorsport Porsche he shared with Dennis Olsen and Dirk Werner.
"Matt Campbell is a very, very good race car driver, very professional, he knows his stuff and is he's an extremely good talent, so I am blessed to have him," Reynolds said.
Though Reynolds' name stands on the list of Bathurst 1000 champions, the last time he won a Supercars race was at Newcastle in 2018.
Still, he has had podiums since then and this season Reynolds has twice placed second and run third four times.
With Campbell joining him in the #26 Ford Mustang, he rates himself a realistic shot of winning at Bathurst.
"As long as we dot our Is, cross our Ts, all our pit stops are on point, our fuel consumption's good, the speed of the car is good we are definitely in with a chance because anything can happen in that race," he said.
"It's such a long day, there is so much pressure, there are so many safety cars, you know it's the Bathurst 1000."
Campbell has had a mixed time in his three previous Great Race campaigns.
His debut alongside Todd Kelly in 2016 ended with a DNF after an incident with four laps remaining, while the following year Campbell and Shane van Gisbergen placed fourth in a Triple Eight Commodore.
Last year Campbell linked with Kelly Grove Racing and while the Mustang he shared with Andre Heimgartner made it to the finish after 159 laps, it was not classified.
But after a test day at Winton last week - something he didn't have the benefit of in 2021 - Campbell is feeling optimistic about what lies ahead.
"At first it's definitely not easy jumping back into the Mustang, but it's a lot of fun and I really enjoy myself coming back and doing this race once again," he said.
"It takes a bit to get used to, I'm used to GT cars and LMPh, with testing ramping up with that. Nevertheless, it helps I have experience from past years.
"It only takes a couple of sessions to feel comfortable in a Supercar."
While Campbell's not part of the full-time Supercars grid, he's still excited about the prospects of tackling the 161-lap enduro.
"I think for Bathurst, it's the highlight of the year obviously for the Supercars championship also for me being an Aussie coming back and being able to race is always a nice thing to do and hopefully we can get a really good result up there as well," he said.
"It's one of my favourite tracks in the entire world."
The Bathurst 1000 will commence at 11.15am on October 9.
