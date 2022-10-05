Western Advocate
What's on

Bathurst 1000's off-track Saturday Street Fair returns to full capacity

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated October 5 2022 - 11:08pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saturday Street Fair set to return to full capacity as one of the Bathurst 1000 off-track events.

Live music, food, artesian markets and an inflatable obstacle course are just some of the attractions that will feature at this year's Saturday Street Fair.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.