Live music, food, artesian markets and an inflatable obstacle course are just some of the attractions that will feature at this year's Saturday Street Fair.
There'll be something for everyone at the Bathurst 1000 off-track event, which is set to return to full capacity following COVID disruptions.
The event was cancelled in 2020, and while it did run in 2021, restrictions applied in accordance with the relevant NSW Health guidelines and restrictions that were in place at the time.
Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor said it's really exciting to have the event set to return to normality and the response from the community has been great.
"We are looking forward to having the Saturday Street Fair back to its full capacity after the last two years being affected by restrictions," he said.
"Community response has been positive and we are looking forward to welcoming everyone to a fun-filled day. There will be something for everyone."
The event will be held in Kings Parade on Saturday, October 8, running from 11am to 5pm.
Entry is free and there will be plenty on offer throughout the day.
Around 25 artesian market stalls are expected to attend plus multiple food vendors for those interested in having a browse and grabbing some lunch.
Bathurst City & RSL Concert Band, The Cicada Club and Harriet Fahey will be providing live entertainment, plus there'll be loads for the kids to do.
Face painting, rock climbing, inflatable obstacle courses and a giant slide are just some of the fun activities set to keep the young ones - or the young at heart - entertained.
And for all the sporting fans there will be a T20 World Cup zone.
Other off-track events taking place in the lead up to the Bathurst 1000 include the transport and driver parade, driver signings, the 2021 winner's presentation, the NMRM legendary moments dinner and more.
Festivities for the Great Race kick off on Wednesday, October 5, with everything culminating on Sunday, October 9, when the 2022 Repco Bathurst 1000 winner is crowned.
