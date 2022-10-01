While many people saw Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip when they visited Australia, Bathurst resident Rockley Larnach was honoured to play a special role in their tour.
After registering for the Australian Army, Mr Larnach got the call up in 1954 to join the force, and one of his first tasks was to help protect the Royals when they arrived in the country.
Mr Larnach's drill platoon was invited to line the street as the Queen and Prince travelled down in an open car.
The servicemen trained for weeks leading up to the tour, and the event brought great excitement to all involved.
"We trained for some weeks, five days a week," Mr Larnach said.
"We'd be lined up and they'd say, 'Right, here comes the Queen', and one of our captains would come walking down and they'd give the orders, 'attention', 'slope arms' and 'present arms', you'd stamp your foot and salute.
"I didn't really know just what to expect but I wasn't worried at all because we knew exactly what we had to do."
When the day came, the servicemen marched up the sides of the street very close to one another.
Initially the soldiers blocked the view of the large crowd behind them, and Mr Larnach recalls some ladies voicing their worries about not being able to see the Queen.
It wasn't long before they received an order to spread and the soldiers moved apart, tilting their rifle bayonets diagonally to the side to connect with each other, creating a barricade.
"There were people eight deep behind us," Mr Larnach said.
"The motorcycle police came first, then the mounted police on horseback, then the Queen and Prince Philip in an open car. We had to present arms, of course, and they went on and we regrouped and marched a short distance up the street.
"That's the first time she had set foot in Australia."
During the Royal Australian Tour, the Queen and Prince Philip visited Bathurst, along with other towns classed as country NSW, including Broken Hill, Wagga Wagga, Wollongong, Newcastle and Katoomba.
During these visits they attended school children gatherings, with the Bathurst event held at the local showground.
Students from all Bathurst schools gathered and waited to get a glimpse of the Queen.
Coincidentally, Mr Larnach's future wife, who attended Bathurst High School at the time, was among the students to see Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip on their visit to town.
This brought great excitement to the Bathurst students and wider community.
"They waited and waited for her to get there," Mr Larnach said.
Before registering for the Australian Army, Mr Larnach grew up on the family's sheep farm between Bathurst and Rockley.
When he turned 18, his father took him to the Bathurst Post Office, where he registered, and while it was compulsory for young men, Mr Larnach still felt a sense of pride in doing so.
He recalls the trip down to Sydney after being called on to join the force very well.
The young men went by steam train to an army base in Marrickville, before taking a bus to Holsworthy.
There they were issued their uniforms: two sets of trousers and shirts, a pair of boots, black shoes and tennis shoes, plus a backpack and their battle dress.
"When the Queen and Prince arrived, we naturally wore our battle dress that day - dark khaki trousers with pockets for food or ammunition, a lumber jacket that buttoned at the top of the trousers, and khaki braces that had attachments on the front for little sacks that you put ammunition in."
After finishing up in Sydney, Mr Larnach returned to Bathurst and continued working on the family farm.
Years later, Mr Larnach had another encounter with the Royal Family while on a trip in London with his daughter.
Arriving in the morning after a long flight, Mr Larnach said they decided to go for a walk around the area to keep themselves awake.
It was while strolling around the streets of London that they found themselves at Buckingham Palace.
The timing was perfect: while they were immersing themselves in the beauty of the palace, a car approached. It was Prince Philip.
Mr Larnach continues to live in the Bathurst region, holding a lifetime of memories.
To commemorate Queen Elizabeth II, Mr Larnach attended a service of thanksgiving for the Queen at All Saints' Anglican Cathedral.
It was here that his walk down memory lane began.
