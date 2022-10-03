Father's anger over family ute and its association with child sex abuse lands him before court

A FATHER'S plea for the family ute to be sold due to ongoing reminders of child sexual abuse has brought him before court.
The man - who cannot be named for legal reasons - pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court to intimidation and contravening an Apprehended Domestic Violence Order (ADVO).
Police documents before the court said the Bathurst region man messaged the victim in the matter about selling the vehicle at 12.50am on September 10 this year.
He explained that he became upset and angry after he saw his brother driving the ute in town a few days prior.
Police said the man called the victim at 12.57am to tell her to "read the text" he had sent.
"If you don't sell that ute that have had [child's name] in photos I will bash you, [name] and [name] all in our hour. [Child's name] should never have to go through this s*** again. Have some f****** respect or I will have none," the man wrote in a text sent to the victim at 12.55am.
The man called the victim again at 12.57am and said "if you don't sell that ute I'm going to kill you first and then [name] and [name]", according to police.
The court heard the victim stayed in the front bedroom of her house looking out the window all morning in fear the man would carry out the acts he described in the messages.
Police documents said the victim told police the situation stemmed from the man's father, who is serving time behind bars for committing child sex offences against his granddaughter - the man's child.
Police attended the man's home address at 10am on the same day, where he was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
During his electronic interview with police, the man admitted to sending the messages but said he couldn't recall the phone calls because he was drunk.
He also said he couldn't remember threatening to kill anyone.
When asked by police what his intentions were, the man said "obviously it's intimidation, isn't it" and "... trying to get that result of selling the vehicle so we don't have to go through it".
According to police, the man conceded that his text messages would be considered a threat and therefore a breach of his ADVO conditions.
During sentencing, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said she understood why the man reacted in such a way, but clarified that she did not condone what occurred.
"Until a family is put under the stress you have been, they can't understand it," Magistrate Ellis said.
"I understand why you got to where you were. I don't like it, but I understand."
The man was placed on an 18-month conditional release order (CRO), without conviction, and must attend counselling for management of his emotions and anger.
He must also abstain from drugs and alcohol for the duration of the CRO.
