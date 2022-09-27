A CAPTAIN is a player who leads by example, a player who inspires team-mates and does the hard work - a player exactly like Dakoda Hann.
The front rower has been named as captain of the under 12 Panorama Platypi this season and on Sunday she helped them make a winning start to their Western Women's Rugby League campaign.
She scored a pair of tries in the 26-10 win over Woodbridge in Grenfell.
"She got out there and led the girls really, really well. Her talk out on the field was extremely positive and boosted up the girls that weren't that experienced," Panorama coach Emma Duke said of Hann.
"Every girl touched the ball, every girl tackled so everyone was involved, but some of the girls who were a little bit more nervous, Dakoda got them in for runs and helped with their confidence.
"Dakoda definitely led the girls and my heavy hitters in the middle, Dakoda, Indi [Robinson] and Lili [Shehata] did really, really well."
Hann was one of the players who won the Western Women's Rugby League under 13s grand final in March, the Platypi beating Orange Vipers 24-14.
That win iced an undefeated campaign.
Now the age group has reverted to under 12s, but Hann and a handful of others are still eligible for the youngest WWRL age division.
"The girls that have returned, they were the winners of the Platypi grand final at the beginning of the year, and they want to keep that going. They went through undefeated and we're hoping to do that again," Duke said.
"The drive in these girls is incredible, I'm quite a competitive person and a lot of these girls are too, it's really good to see how hungry they are when they get out on the field.
"I think there's five that played at the beginning of the year, a few of them are quite young, we've got some 10-year-olds in the team too. A couple of them are experienced from league tag but haven't played tackle before.
"There's probably out 10 of them who are fresh to the game."
Duke herself is new to the Platypi, but she's had plenty of experience coaching junior league.
"I coached the Panthers boys for six years and I had a break this year and decided to have a crack and coach the girls and it's been good," she said.
"They've actually taken to my coaching quite well because I'm a very stern coach, I don't like to muck around, we're here to win."
Win was what Duke was hoping to see her players do in their season opener and they did not disappoint.
With the experienced players leading the way, and trainer Steve Clarke also settling them on field after Woodbridge scored, the young Platypi got the job done.
They were the only Panorama outfit to win on the day.
"We took the field, the girls were a bit nervous ... but they went out and absolutely crushed it," Duke said.
"There are some things we need to improve on, a few little errors they made that I was like 'That's not even in the rules girls' but other than that, I was extremely surprised and impressed but I didn't doubt that they were going to go out and carve up.
"They were so excited, it was awesome, it was really good.
"They can't wait to get back on the field against Castlereagh in two weeks."
This weekend is a general competition bye, with the Platypi returning to action in round two when hosting Castlereagh Cougars at Carrington Park.
