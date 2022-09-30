Western Advocate
Brogan Jake Black pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court to two counts of driving a motor vehicle with a suspended licence

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated September 30 2022 - 3:05am, first published 3:00am
'I shouldn't have done it': Man sells his car so he doesn't drive while suspended

"I WAS driving to Dubbo to see my girlfriend."

