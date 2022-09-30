'I shouldn't have done it': Man sells his car so he doesn't drive while suspended

"I WAS driving to Dubbo to see my girlfriend."
That's the reason Brogan Jake Black, 24, of George Street, Bathurst, gave the court for one of the two occasions in which he was found driving while his licence was suspended.
The 24-year-old pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court to two counts of driving a motor vehicle with a suspended licence.
Black was behind the wheel of a Holden Astra travelling along Bant Street in Bathurst at 11.47am on August 17 this year, according to police documents before the court.
He turned into a common driveway and drove through to an outside lot, where he stopped the vehicle and got out.
The court heard Black walked up and knocked on the door of an address and waited for about a minute.
Police were conducting patrols of the area at the time and came across the vehicle parked outside the lot with Black standing next to it.
Police did a check on the car, which revealed Black, who had a suspended licence at the time, was the owner.
Police said they pulled over and spoke to Black, who said he had walked to the location and that someone else had driven the car there but had gone to work.
Police looked for CCTV footage in the area, which, once found, clearly showed Black driving into the lot on his own and parking the vehicle.
On a separate occasion, Black was caught by police driving along Larson Street in West Bathurst about 2.45pm on July 18 this year.
Black told police he wasn't aware his licence was suspended.
During sentencing, a self-represented Black said he "shouldn't have done it [drive while suspended]" and considered a move to Dubbo to live with his partner.
"I shouldn't be driving when I'm not supposed to," he said.
Black went on to tell Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis that he sold his vehicle so "I don't drive it".
"That's a good start," Magistrate Ellis replied.
Black was convicted and fined $600. He was also disqualified from driving for three months.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.