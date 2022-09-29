Western Advocate

We've got big plans for the future of Bathurst's Centennial Park | Mayor's say

By Mayor Robert Taylor
September 29 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charles Sturt University vice-chancellor Professor Renée Leon with mayor Robert Taylor.

IT'S good news for the future of Centennial Park with council accepting a tender of $1 million for the stage one upgrade of the much-loved park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.