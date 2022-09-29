IT'S good news for the future of Centennial Park with council accepting a tender of $1 million for the stage one upgrade of the much-loved park.
Centennial Park is part of our city's history, and we want to preserve and improve this space for future generations to enjoy.
The upgrade of Centennial Park will provide the necessary park infrastructure and services for the community and, most, importantly maintain and enhance the tree canopy cover that already exists.
The works to be undertaken for the first stage of the Centennial Park landscape upgrade include:
THIS week I caught up with Charles Sturt University vice-chancellor Professor Renée Leon.
The university is an important part of our city, providing educational and employment opportunities for the Central West and attracting students from across Australia to Bathurst.
The meeting was a chance to discuss the university's strategic direction into the future and any potential opportunities for further collaboration between our two organisations.
THE countdown is on to the 2022 Repco Bathurst 1000.
It will be great to see the transporter and driver parade and the driver signing sessions return next Wednesday along with the Saturday Street Fair.
We're expecting a huge crowd for the off-track events as well as the Bathurst 1000 after the last two years operated with limited numbers.
The off-track events add to the excitement of race week and create a fantastic atmosphere in the city centre.
The off-track events have something for everyone and bring people to the heart of Bathurst, which is great for local businesses and the economy.
