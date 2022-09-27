BATHURST Regional Council's relaxed attitude to parking is about to be shelved, with rangers to ramp up enforcement activities over the coming weeks.
Motorists have been cut quite a lot of slack in recent years, with council opting to show leniency during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Director Environmental, Planning and Building Services Neil Southorn said council had been focusing on high priority safety issues.
"The focus of enforcement activities was on issues that represented a genuine safety risk such as parking in no stopping zones or in bus zones near schools and use of disabled parking space without authorisation that have received penalty infringement notices (PINs)," he said.
As of this week, that will change.
Council's enforcement practice will now include restrictions in school zones, loading zones, bus zones, no parking areas and time restrictions in the car parks and on the streets.
Inevitably, the number of fines issued will go back up.
During the 2021-22 financial year, there were 119 PINs issued by council, carrying a total value of $19,327.
In 2020-21, council issued 282 fines, amounting to $89,669.
These figures were substantially down on the number of fines handed out prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and introduction of lockdowns.
In 2019-20, there were 2279 fines issued by council, with four of those months seeing more fines issued than in the whole of the following financial year.
The number of fines began to drop from the end of March, 2020, going from 246 down to just 24 in April.
Since then, the highest number of fines handed out in a month was 94 in September, 2020.
Council uses the revenue from parking fines to help fund its day-to-day operations, which includes the costs associated with the enforcement of parking restrictions.
With the number of fines dropping in recent years, council has been unable to collect the hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue it would normal receive each year.
In the last two full financial years, parking fines have generated a combined $108,996 in revenue, compared to $421,581 in the 2019-20 financial year alone.
