TWO students from the Bathurst electorate have embarked on a two-week study tour throughout NSW, the ACT and Darwin as part of the 2022 Premier's Anzac Memorial Scholarship.
The scholarships give students an opportunity to develop their knowledge and understanding of the history of Australians at war.
This trip is a wonderful opportunity for the scholarship recipients to learn about the military history of NSW and our nation, as well as the important contributions made by Australians who served in our defence forces and paid the ultimate sacrifice.
This year we had a fantastic response from some very enthusiastic students: there were more than 125 submissions from 103 high schools from across the state.
The tour group is being accompanied by a senior historian and curator from the Anzac Memorial to teach students about our nation's military past and help them understand the importance of commemoration.
A highlight of the tour will be a trip to Darwin to visit historic sites associated with the Second World War, particularly relevant this year as we commemorate the 80th anniversary of the bombing of Darwin in 1942.
The group will also visit the Rocky Hill War Memorial and Museum in Goulburn, the Lithgow Small Arms Factory, the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, the Japanese War Cemetery in Cowra, the Sydney Jewish Museum and Garden Island Naval Heritage Centre during the tour, which began on Friday, September 23 and will run to Thursday, October 6.
More information on the Premier's Anzac Memorial Scholarship is available at www.veterans.nsw.gov.au/education/premiers-anzac-memorial-scholarship/2022/.
FIRE danger ratings have been simplified.
The new Australian Fire Danger Rating System has been developed using the latest science to be more accurate and relevant to where you live.
The new system will be used across the country, so whether you're at home or travelling, you will see the same system being used.
The new fire danger ratings have four levels instead of six:
When there is minimal risk, such as when it's raining, "No Rating" will be used. This is the white wedge sitting under Moderate.
There'll be actions for each level, so you'll know what to do to protect your life, family and property.
You can check the daily fire danger rating on the RFS website, in the Fires Near Me app, or look out for the roadside signs.
