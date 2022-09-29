Western Advocate

Students' chance to delve deep into the nation's war history | State politics

By Member for Bathurst Paul Toole
September 29 2022 - 12:00am
Scholarship recipient Blainey Heath, Member for Bathurst Paul Toole and scholarship recipient Scarlett Hall.

TWO students from the Bathurst electorate have embarked on a two-week study tour throughout NSW, the ACT and Darwin as part of the 2022 Premier's Anzac Memorial Scholarship.

