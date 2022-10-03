Man reminded of the severity of ADVO conditions after yelling at a woman in public

"AN AVO isn't just a piece of paper you think you can ignore, it's the complete opposite."
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis has reminded a man of the severity of breaching an Apprehended Domestic Violence Order (ADVO) after he pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court to contravening an ADVO.
John Henry Flanagan of Macquarie Street, Bathurst, is alleged to have argued with the victim in the matter at about 6am on August 12 this year, according to police documents before the court.
After some time, the 45-year-old and the victim are alleged to have gotten into a car and driven around before they stopped on Stanley Street in Bathurst.
According to police documents, Flanagan and the victim are alleged to have walked along the levy bank adjacent to Stanley Street towards Macquarie Street.
Flanagan was heard by a witness swearing and yelling at the victim before leaving soon after.
Police spoke with the victim at 11.48pm on the same day, who was "non-forthcoming with information", police say.
Flanagan was sitting in the game room at a Bathurst pub at about 8pm on August 25 this year when he was approached by police.
Police say Flanagan gave officers a fake name before he was identified by a photo. He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
The court heard Flanagan denied ever being at his home with the victim, but mentioned he and the victim saw each other on the levy bank walking track.
He said he tried to move on because he knew he would be breaching his ADVO, but did have a verbal argument with her.
During sentencing, Flanagan told Magistrate Ellis that "it's [the ADVO breach] not going to happen again" and he would make the time to partake in counselling for anger management.
"Do you understand the seriousness of this?" Magistrate Ellis asked.
Flanagan was sentenced to 12 months in jail by way of an intensive correction order with supervision at Bathurst Community Corrections.
He was also ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid community service work.
