Live the dream and reap the rewards

Western Advocate's House of the Week, Friday November 30: 299 and 374 Dowsetts Lane, Hobbys Yard
Offered for genuine sale for the first time in 160 years, "Aloma" and "Shamrock Hill" represent a rare opportunity to purchase scale grazing country in this highly sought-after area. The two family owned properties offer 701 hectares of undulating basalt country subdivided into 86 paddocks, with "Aloma" at approximately 398 hectares, and "Shamrock Hill" approximately 302 hectares.
Infrastructure includes two houses and workable agricultural infrastructure. The main house is a comfortable four bedroom, two bathroom brick house with underfloor heating. A gorgeous wood fire heats the living room and kitchen, which are connected to the sitting room. The home also offers a double bay garage, two kilowatt solar system and solar hot water.
The guest house is a four bedroom, one bathroom home that also provides a lounge room, spacious living room and kitchen with heated flooring. For history lovers the original homestead, built in 1887, is still standing on the property.
The properties feature an abundance of water with 62 stock water dams, some of which are spring fed, along with two licenced underground water bores. A centrally located spring fed dam feeds water to six dams through a poly water line rated at approximately 950gal/hr, while the two underground water bores are rated at 1,000gal/hr and 4,000gal/hr.
The workable agriculture infrastructure onsite includes two timber frame woolsheds, both with two shearing stands each and attached timber sheep yards. Two steel frame machinery sheds are also available with two with lockable roller doors and concrete flooring. There is also three timber frame hay sheds, ten timber frame machinery sheds, two sets of cattle yards, and two sets of timber sheep yards with four additional smaller sets used for lamb marking.
Hobbys Yards is known for its reliable rainfall and quality soft grazing country. Currently operating as a first cross ewe operation producing prime lambs, the property is supported by established pastures of Phalaris, Cocksfoot, clover and forage oat crops. It also has the capacity to support both cattle and sheep, along with most fodder crops.
Located 23 kilometres from Blayney and 50 kilometres from Bathurst, this beautiful country offers a fascinating history and a bright future.
