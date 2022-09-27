WORK on a new carpark at the Hereford Street sporting complex is expected to start by the end of this year.
At a Bathurst Regional Council meeting on Wednesday, September 21, it was announced the tender for the project was awarded to Motive Civil and Plant Hire Pty Ltd.
Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor said the carpark will continue's council ongoing investment into the Hereford Street sporting complex.
"We've got six fields, an amenities block, two club houses. With the carpark, this will be able to attract big sporting events," he said.
"The carpark can be used 24-7, even helping with the carparking in the CBD."
The new carpark will feature 769 spaces, including stormwater, carpark lighting and landscape works.
The project is expected to cost $3.3 million, with the carpark block to stretch from Jack Arrow Sporting Complex to Ann Ashwood Park.
Cr Taylor commented on the condition of the current carparking set-up, which turned into a bog as recently as the Central West Rugby Union grand final earlier this month.
"I was down here for the Bathurst Bulldogs grand finals," he said.
"We were in this carpark on the grass, getting bogged. To have a sealed carpark will be terrific for the complex. It'll have lighting, greenery and walkways.
"We hope to start by the end of this year and have it finished by the start of next year."
Work continues on the two new sporting fields located between the rugby league and rugby union club, with the NSW Government contributing $2.6 million through the Regional Sports Infrastructure Fund for the $6.2 million project.
Bathurst MP and NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole said the investment has been extremely beneficial to the Bathurst community.
"The NSW Government set up a program called the Regional Sports Infrastructure Fund, which allowed communities and councils build facilities that are a centre of excellence," he said.
"Here in Bathurst, this will be a centre of excellence that will allow rugby league and rugby union be played down at this precinct.
"The carpark will make it easier for players who play down at this precinct. It will also will make it easier for viewers.
"A carpark facility is needed here in this area."
