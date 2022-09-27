Western Advocate

Work to start on Hereford Street sporting complex carpark by end of year

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
September 27 2022
Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor, with Bathurst MP Paul Toole and council's projects team manager Stuart Finn. Picture by Bradley Jurd.

WORK on a new carpark at the Hereford Street sporting complex is expected to start by the end of this year.

