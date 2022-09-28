Western Advocate

ReConnect Bathurst: Growing up and Growing old photography workshop

AM
By Alise McIntosh
September 28 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isabella Morris and Jessica Ellis enjoying their time at the photography workshop experimenting with a digital scanner. Picture by Alise McIntosh

IT is said that a picture is worth a thousand words, and for the youth at the ReConnect Bathurst: Growing Up and Growing Old photography workshop, this was definitely the case.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.