IT is said that a picture is worth a thousand words, and for the youth at the ReConnect Bathurst: Growing Up and Growing Old photography workshop, this was definitely the case.
Bathurst locals aged 15 to 25 years old were invited to attend free photography workshops on September 27 and 28 at Bathurst Regional Art Gallery (BRAG).
These workshops were designed to explore the differences between a selfie and a self portrait, and the capacity that self portraiture has in storytelling.
The workshop was hosted by photography duo Hannah Robinson and Melanie Muddle, who are the creators of And Then, a socially-engaged photography agency.
Workshop host Melanie Muddle, delighted in the opportunity to teach young people the benefits of photography and developing their comfortability in front of the camera.
"The process has been wonderful, especially watching the kids engage and make images of themselves, and teaching or opening up space for them to understand the difference between making selfies and making a self portrait and the power that comes with making a self portrait," she said.
"The reflective and therapeutic aspect of making these portraits is going really well."
The workshop was designed as part of a larger social objective, with the aim to connect different age groups in the community.
"This workshop is called Growing Up and Growing Old. We have made space for the youth to come in and get really comfortable in creating and using some technologies ... so that when we do the intergenerational workshop we can have a really great time with the two age groups together," she said.
"We're just looking to do some chatting and some sharing of what is the best thing about being young and what is the hardest thing about being young, and what is the best thing about being old and what is the hardest thing about being old, all while making portraits and sharing that process together."
One of the workshops attendees, Bathurst High student Isabella Morris, said that the event was a good way for participants to connect better with themselves and with other members of the community.
"It's really fun; we've got this self portrait area set up so we can take pictures of ourselves really easily, and they aren't just selfies which is a different set up for us," she said.
"We're doing some photography and scanning and types of self portrait and [on Wednesday] there will be some older people from the Bathurst community coming, so we'll be able to work with them and show them how to do some of the things we've been doing today."
For Isabella, photography is something that she has always been passionate about, and having the opportunity to work with new methodologies was something that she revelled in.
"I've always liked working with new techniques and new technologies. I haven't done any of this stuff before; using these technologies ... and so far it's been really fun," she said.
"I really like doing photography. My dad has always done it and it's always been something I've enjoyed."
This workshop and process is all part of a larger art initiative, ReConnect Bathurst, which will launch in November in partnership with BRAG and And Then.
For Ms Muddle, this larger initiative will provide a "wonderful" reason to come back to Bathurst.
"One of the key things is that some of the images created here with this project will work towards being woven into a much bigger community activation in November around Social Inclusion Week," Ms Muddle said.
"During social inclusion week ... we will be sharing stories here [at BRAG] where people will be able to come and use the self portrait system, print it out immediately and paste their own images up on the wall of the art gallery."
These portraits will be hung alongside those created during the growing up and growing old workshop.
