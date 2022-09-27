BATHURST-born referee Ashley Klein has been handed the whistle for this Sunday's NRL grand final between the Penrith Panthers and Parramatta Eels.
Klein beat out Grant Atkins for the job in the decider, giving him his first grand final as the sole referee.
The Bathurst-born referee's previous grand final appearance came in the 2018 contest between the Sydney Roosters and Melbourne Storm, where he was joined by Gerard Sutton in the two-referee setup.
Klein, 43, was the referee for the three State of Origin contests this year.
During Tuesday's press conference for the announcement of the decision Klein said he's been feeling the buzz ahead of the big match.
"Driving to the ground is going to be fantastic when you see all the fans lining up. I'm really looking forward to Sunday," he said.
"I grew up around both areas since I was eight years old. There's a great rivalry there. The fans are what makes this game great and it's going to be fantastic to have a full house.
"There's nothing better than walking up that tunnel before the anthem and the kick-off."
Klein's said the initial stages of the game are always exciting.
"I'm someone who likes to communicate a lot. I talk through what I'm seeing. I'll talk through that first ruck that I first see and you'll be straight into the game," he said.
"I refereed the Origin series this year and they were full houses each time, so that's set me up from that point of view, and I've got the exact same officiating team that I worked with on the second and third Origin games."
Atkins will be the bunker official for the grand final while Phil Henderson and Drew Oultram are the touch judges.
Kasey Badger was appointed referee for the NRLW grand final between the Newcastle Knights and Parramatta Eels.
