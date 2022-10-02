Arrest warrant issued for woman accused of trying to fraudulently claim over $60k in grants

A WARRANT has been issued for the arrest of a woman who is accused of fraudulently trying to claim 15 NSW Government grants for personal gain.
Melissa Maree West, 45, of Rachel Crescent, Unanderra, was absent at Bathurst Local Court on September 21 when her goods in personal custody suspected of being stolen and 15 dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception charges were called.
According to police documents before the court, on separate occasions between 2020 and 2021, West applied for $61,640 in NSW Government grants that were introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic and received $1140.
She made various applications for small business grants, including micro business support, accommodation support, export assistance grants, COVID-19 test and isolate payments, mouse plague and IVF rebates by using various names, police say.
According to police, all applications had a request that the funds be transferred to a bank account belonging to West. A number of uploads were also attached to each application, including her birth certificate as proof of identification.
Once the deposits were made to West's bank account on November 11 last year, she withdrew the money on the same day, police say.
Police spoke with West about 8.30am on March 14 this year on Moore Park Road in Paddington for an unrelated matter.
Officers asked West about the fraudulent applications and funds, about which she denied having any knowledge, but said she applied for the mouse plague rebate and was declined.
During open court in Bathurst, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis noted documents before the court said West applied for grants with different names.
"It appears the fraud was eventually discovered," Magistrate Ellis said before she issued a warrant for the arrest of West.
On a separate occasion, West was seen pacing by a security guard out the front of Gadigal Avenue in Zetland about 11pm on July 29 this year.
Police arrived a short time later and were told by the security guard that West had been loitering out the front of the location and looking at mailboxes and packages.
The court heard that police spoke with West, who said she wasn't from the area.
Due to suspicion that she was in possession of stolen items, West was searched by police.
Police say they found a brown handbag with a Westpac bank card, Commonwealth Eftpos card, two letters from Energy Australia and a reminder notice from Australia Post, all belonging to different people.
Police say West said she had found the two cards on the road that afternoon and had picked them up.
She was arrested and taken to Mascot Police Station.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.