Arrest warrant issued for Melissa Maree West, who is accused of fraudulently trying to claim 15 NSW Government grants for personal gain

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
October 2 2022 - 3:30am
Arrest warrant issued for woman accused of trying to fraudulently claim over $60k in grants

A WARRANT has been issued for the arrest of a woman who is accused of fraudulently trying to claim 15 NSW Government grants for personal gain.

