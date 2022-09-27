THEY'VE been mates since kindergarten, but on Sunday evening two friends will watch their respective teams go head-to-head in the NRL Grand Final.
Tim Serukai, a Parramatta Eels fan, and Blake Arthur, who supports the Penrith Panthers, will both be sitting side-by-side at Stadium Australia in Sunday's decider, so only one will be heading home happy.
The two mates have attended all three previous Eels-Panthers fixtures together throughout the 2022 NRL season, with Mr Serukai enjoying bragging rights throughout the regular season (22-20 and 34-10), but it was Mr Arthur's Panthers winning the most recent encounter 27-8 in the semi-finals on September 9.
Mr Serukai has been a Parramatta fan his whole life and said a win on Sunday will be a reward for its loyal supporters.
"There's some pretty passionate fans," he said.
"There's been a fair bit of heartache for them over the years. I've never seen a premiership. I've only seen two loses."
Mr Arthur said he started following Panthers back in 2005, when they won a trial match against Newcastle Knights at Carrington Park.
"My whole family went for Knights, but when they played a trial match up here against Penrith, I thought who ever won this I'd go for," he said.
Parramatta is currently enduring a 36-year premiership drought, while Penrith have featured in the last two grand finals, including a 14-12 win against South Sydney Rabbitohs in last year's decider.
This Sunday's NRL Grand Final is the first time two teams from western Sydney have competed in a premiership decider since 1986, when Parramatta went head-to-head with Canterbury Bulldogs.
Parramatta has won four premierships - 1981, 1982, 1983 and 1986 - but their drought of 36 years is the longest of any active NRL club, while Penrith has won three grand finals - 1991, 2003 and 2021.
Sunday's match kicks-off at 7.30pm.
