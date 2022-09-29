Students embraced their inner Picasso for a fun end of term project to celebrate NAIDOC week.
Bathurst West Public School (BWPS) hosted its inaugural Junior Archies competition on Friday, September 23, with each year level given an Indigenous public figure as their muse.
With this year's NAIDOC Week theme 'Get up, Stand up, Show up', each piece of art features someone who has got up, stood up and shown up, and BWPS community programs officer Shona Kennedy said it was a terrific activity.
"The teachers had a list of people and they picked who they thought they would like to learn about," Ms Kennedy said.
"It was fitting that one of our kindy classes learnt about Windradyne, who was a leader and a champion of Aboriginal rights 150 years ago when there was first contact in Bathurst with the Europeans.
"He's someone we wanted to make sure was showcased because of his connection to Bathurst Wiradyuri Country."
A name play on the Archibalds, a prestigious Australian portraiture art prize, the Junior Archies was a fun way to educate students on significant Indigenous identities throughout history.
From Eddie Mabo, who had a significant part in changing terra nullius for Australia, to Sydney Swans player Adam Goodes and Australian politician Linda Burney, a range of people were covered.
ALSO MAKING NEWS: Bathurst mates to turn rivals during 2022 NRL Grand Final
Even David Unaipon, who features on the $50 note and is known as the Australian Leonardo da Vinci.
"We really just wanted to make sure there was a lesson in class that we could learn about and then hopefully this project might carry on year by year," Ms Kennedy said.
"I love some of the artworks, I see beauty in all art but there are some that are minimal and some that are really intricate and I think the fact that we've got artwork from four and a half-year-olds to 13-year olds, they're all beautiful in my eyes."
The artworks were judged on the last day of term three, but the winners won't be announced until term four.
In addition to the display of art along the school's hallway, parents, community members and Wiradyuri Elders joined the children for a NAIDOC picnic end enjoyed some live entertainment.
There were Bathurst High and BWPS Aboriginal dancers cleansing country and Castlereagh Connections from Coonamble played familiar and original songs in language and English, while the kids danced the afternoon away.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.