Further rain, thunderstorms forecast throughout Tuesday night

TUESDAY'S total rainfall didn't live up to the expectations of meteorologists, but there could still be a few more wet days ahead for Bathurst.
In the 24-hour period to 9am on Tuesday morning, Bathurst recorded 3.6mm at the airport, with just an extra 0.2mm falling to 5pm later that afternoon.
However, there is further rain and thunderstorms forecast for Bathurst throughout Tuesday evening.
But according to Weatherzone, there's still a few wet days ahead for the city, with showers forecast on Wednesday, a possible shower on Thursday, before a possible shower again on Saturday and Sunday.
Across September, Bathurst has received a total of 84.4mm of rain, above the 1994-2022 average of 49.2mm.
The wettest September on record in the past 18 years remains 2011, when 117mm of rain fell.
A massive 39.2mm was recorded on Friday, September 16, one of the wettest 24-hour periods since 1994.
