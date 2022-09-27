Western Advocate
Weather

Further rain, thunderstorms forecast throughout Bathurst on Tuesday evening

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated September 27 2022 - 7:09am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Further rain, thunderstorms forecast throughout Tuesday night

TUESDAY'S total rainfall didn't live up to the expectations of meteorologists, but there could still be a few more wet days ahead for Bathurst.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.