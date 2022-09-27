REHEARSALS for Allegri Singers' forthcoming concerts are now well advanced.
While content and program format are pretty well in place, the perennial question of a concert title has been subjected to the usual brainstorming among the choir's committee members.
Adventageous, offered in a somewhat lighthearted spirit, was immediately (and wisely) rejected, but at least served to activate the collective brain-power.
Those who are familiar with the Christian calendar will note the concert dates are a couple of weeks ahead of Advent, which begins on the fourth Sunday before Christmas Day.
No doubt various retailers' promotion of Christmas will be even further ahead than the choir.
The final part of the concert will be quite 'Christmassy', with a mix of Australian songs and traditional favourites, some of which are given a more contemporary treatment.
The preceding portion of the program will comprise a range of 'non-Christmassy' sacred and secular British, European and American songs, from 16th to 21st centuries.
Choral works will be interspersed with vocal and instrumental solos by talented local musicians. So, something for everyone, indeed!
Now, the title?
The challenge was to give audiences an indication of content, with a bit of an enticing, emotional hook.
So ... Songs of mystery, love and wonder? All true, but a bit wordy.
After further deliberation, we settled on Almost Christmas, which applies to both the timing and content of the show.
There will be some beautifully emotional pieces, giving the choir and soloists the opportunity to move the audience, with some easy listening numbers for light relief.
Musical director William Moxey has always sought out excellent musical compositions, whether serious or light, and under his inspiring direction, the ensemble is sure to delight audiences.
The choice of venues is the COVID-delayed fulfilment of promises made: to the Uniting Church in acknowledgment of their kindness in allowing the choir to rehearse in their open-air car park, during COVID restrictions; to St. Raphael's, a promise to return, following a successful concert there in May 2021, when we all thought we were emerging from the pandemic!
Times and venues:
Tickets: adult $35, concession $30. Children accompanied by an adult free of charge.
Get tickets online for both performances via trybooking.com or at the door.
For the Bathurst performance only, tickets are available from BooksPlus (cash only).
