Allegri Singers will hold Almost Christmas concerts in November at Bathurst, Cowra

By Cameron Love
Updated September 27 2022 - 7:24am, first published 7:13am
The Allegri Singers are getting ready for their Almost Christmas concerts.

REHEARSALS for Allegri Singers' forthcoming concerts are now well advanced.

