A CHARLES Sturt University Bathurst engineering graduate has found himself on a work site just down the road.
Aaron Hollier had a number of work experience placements as a cadet engineer but is now employed with local business Western Project Services and is part of the workforce on the upgrade of the Great Western Highway between Kelso and Raglan.
The $45 million upgrade will create two lanes in both directions from Kelso to the edge of Raglan and two lanes eastbound and one lane westbound through the village.
"A key benefit to studying and working in the regions is the diversity of opportunities that I have been given," Mr Hollier said.
"There is so much work currently going on across the regions, where jobs spanning different sectors are highly interconnected, which results in exposure to many facets of the engineering and construction discipline.
"For example, as a project engineer on a state highway upgrade, I work closely with local government, environmental groups, utility and service providers and community groups."
Mr Hollier said that having worked in Sydney and country NSW, he recognises both opportunities provide different working experiences.
"What I have appreciated about working regionally, however, is the amount of time spent outside getting my boots muddy, working with numerous contractors and skilled professionals," he said.
"I am constantly on construction sites, making decisions, negotiating challenging circumstances, and being part of a team that produces beneficial tangible solutions to the community that I am working in."
CSU says its recent engineering graduates are all employed or doing further study, with most in regional locations and half working in Bathurst and Orange.
Of the 20 graduates from 2021 and 2022, it says 100 per cent of graduates are employed as engineers or doing further engineering study; 85 per cent (17 of 20) of graduates are employed in regional areas; and 55 per cent (11 of 20) are working in Bathurst (seven) and Orange (four).
CSU engineer-in-residence and course director for engineering Shara Cameron said that, at the same time as recent graduates are embarking on their professional engineering careers, the university's next cohort of cadet and senior cadet engineers are "working in industry placements across NSW".
"We have 53 cadet engineers employed in engineering roles around Australia, and for the first time we have one cadet working overseas in the UK, getting engineering design experience in Leeds while continuing his studies," Ms Cameron said.
She said cadet engineers do four year-long placements while they study online and complete their degree.
CSU vice-chancellor Professor Renée Leon recently announced that the university had partnered with electricity transmission company Transgrid for the launch of the Transgrid Civil Engineering Scholarship Fund.
The scholarship fund will provide $2 million over the next seven years to support the education of 100 civil engineering students at the university in Bathurst.
Applications for the 2023 scholarships close on Friday, November 25 and can be made via www.csu.edu.au/transgrid-scholarship.
