Western Advocate

Aaron Hollier has gone from CSU engineering study to Kelso to Raglan highway upgrade work site

September 30 2022 - 5:30am
Aaron Hollier at his workplace: the highway upgrade outside Bathurst. Picture supplied

A CHARLES Sturt University Bathurst engineering graduate has found himself on a work site just down the road.

Local News

