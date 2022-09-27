In the days leading up to the start of the 2022/23 Bathurst and Orange Inter District Cricket competition, we will bringing you all the information you need to know about the ten teams set to take part.
But with the league reverting back to a combination of two-day and one-day games, there is one certainty, which is that we are in for a cracking year of cricket.
First up on the season preview is Orange CYMS.
The green and golds finished ninth in 2021/22, with just three wins to their name.
But CYMS showed flashes that they can match it with the best, bagging two wins against the title-contending Rugby Union.
Can they do better this time around? Read on to find out.
This year's side will be captained by Tom Belmonte, after Hugh Le Lievre stepped down from the leadership role.
So who have CYMS brought in to try and change their fortunes?
Well, the club's key additions are former Bathurst City Redbacks captain Joey Coughlan, Canowindra brothers Sam Austin and Jamie Austin, Will Oldham - who last year suited up for Centrals in the Bonnor Cup and Molong in the Rod Hartas Cup, as well as 2021/22 second grade winning Kinross captain Luke Hunter.
As for player losses, Belmonte said the club hasn't really dealt with any, although highlighted the big change in captaincy.
"I think Cavs vs St Pats will be exciting again this year," Belmonte said when asked who he thought was a team to watch out for this season.
"We're sure to see both these teams compete for the chip again."
Although we're still more than a week away from the opening game on October 8, Belmonte said CYMS already have a rough idea of what their team will look like to start the season.
So with all of this in mind, we are predicting CYMS to better their finish from last year and end the regular season in seventh place.
While the green and golds have no doubt improved on paper from last year, we still want to see it play out on the park before bumping them up too much.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
