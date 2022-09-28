NEARLY 5000 pigeons have been removed from the Bathurst central business district since Bathurst Regional Council began its culling program nearly a decade ago.
The figures were included in council's latest update on the Pest Bird Management Strategy, a document developed in 2012 to tackle concerns about increasing pigeon and other pest bird populations.
Council's initial efforts to reduce the number of pigeons in the CBD came in the form of a trapping program at 10 businesses and five council sites over six weeks in March 2013.
It resulted in 904 pigeons being removed, but as time went on the success of the trapping program declined.
That is when council switched to its culling program, where it engaged a professional contractor to exterminate more pigeons in a "safe manner" using a variable powered air-rifle.
The method has previously been described by council as "accurate and humane".
Since 2013, council has removed 4733 pigeons, along with 256 starlings and mynas, which are introduced species of concern in Bathurst.
The most recent pigeon removal activity was in January, 2022, seeing 40 pigeons removed from the city.
"Council coordinates two to four CBD control events per year with the coverage now including up to 26 private and council sites across the main city area. Actions in other locations are conducted as required," director of Environmental, Planning and Building Services, Neil Southorn, said.
Since the removal program started, the number of pigeons being counted in the CBD has been declining.
"The results of control and monitoring programs has shown that current efforts are working well to suppress pest bird numbers in the Bathurst CBD," Mr Southorn said.
"As the city is an open environment and birds can move about to different habitat and food sources, council will employ methods known to effectively manage mobile populations whilst monitoring and testing other cost-effective methods as they become available."
