Western Advocate
Council

Bathurst council removes nearly 5000 pigeons since commencing removal program

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
September 28 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pigeons have been a big pest in the Bathurst central business district. File picture

NEARLY 5000 pigeons have been removed from the Bathurst central business district since Bathurst Regional Council began its culling program nearly a decade ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.