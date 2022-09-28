Bathurst hit by rain, hail, thunderstorms on wild Tuesday evening

BATHURST was hit by rain, hail and thunderstorms, on what was a wild Tuesday evening.
The night's sky was lit up by the cracks of lightning and thunder, while there were reports of non-damaging hail failing across the city, from the CBD to Kelso.
Within the space of four hours the Bathurst Airport recorded 15.4 millimetres of rain between 8pm-12am.
During the wild weather, wind gusts briefly got up to a high of 32km/h at 8pm, around the time rain began to start falling.
There remains a chance of further rain later in the week, with showers increasing on Wednesday and a possible shower on Thursday before mostly sunning weather on Friday.
There's a possible shower on Saturday and Sunday.
