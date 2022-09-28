Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Photos and Video
Watch

Bathurst hit by rain, hail, thunderstorms on wild Tuesday evening

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated September 28 2022 - 1:06am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST was hit by rain, hail and thunderstorms, on what was a wild Tuesday evening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.