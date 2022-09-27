Western Advocate
Tennis Talk | Strawberries celebrate sweet success in Eglinton grand final

By John Bullock
Updated September 28 2022 - 1:35am, first published September 27 2022 - 10:00pm
CAPTAIN 'Iron Lady' Allyson Schumacher's Strawberries side of Dave Craft, Adrian Hotham, Russ Welsh, Judy Smith, Leo Meares and Sebastian Honeyman have been crowned the Eglinton Tennis Club's new champion side.

