CAPTAIN 'Iron Lady' Allyson Schumacher's Strawberries side of Dave Craft, Adrian Hotham, Russ Welsh, Judy Smith, Leo Meares and Sebastian Honeyman have been crowned the Eglinton Tennis Club's new champion side.
The Strawberries team let their rackets do the talking in taking down the hot favourite Pink Ladies side of James Church, 'Slugger' John Bullock, Kurt Booth, Harry Dang, Paul Clancy, Kevin Tree and Dakota Hindmarch 11 sets to five.
In what was described by the large vocal crowd as an absolutely brilliant victory, the star players were no doubt Strawberries young guns Leo Meares, Russ Welsh and experienced campaigner Judy Smith.
The three were the only players among the 14 finalists to take to the court to win all of their four sets.
Young gun Meares looked sharp and played with plenty of purpose for the Strawberries in his 6-2, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 set wins.
Strawberries' Welsh was in hot form, playing like a man inspired as he carved up his opponents with his crafty style of tennis to win his sets 6-1, 7-5, 6-3, 6-2.
Strawberries' experienced campaigner Judy Smith turned back the clock, giving her opponents a tennis lesson in her 6-1, 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 sets victories.
Smith was in no small way responsible, along with young guns Meares and Welsh, for steering their side to a memorable victory.
Captain Schumacher believed the win was a sweet victory.
"My side played as a team today not as individuals, and that's what wins grand finals," she said.
"To stop 'Slugger' Bullock from creating history in win his record breaking seventh grand final put the icing on the cake.''
Losing stand-in captain Kevin Tree was gutwrenched after his team's loss and had only six words to say: "Where was 'Slugger' Bullock's Trump card?''
Well folks tennis was the winner on grand final day.
A huge thank you to Kelso Fruit Market for sponsoring our winter competition and to our match convenor, 'Iron Lady' Allyson Schumacher, and the committee for staging an absolute enthralling winter competition.
