Bathurst City qualifies for Division 4 Pennants State Finals

Zone 4, Division 4 Pennants Finals held at Club Dubbo 24-25th September
Bathurst City is off to the Division 4 State Finals! After a convincing win in the Zone 4 Finals, they are off to Warilla on the 18-20th November. Congratulations to all of the members who contributed to this result.
Having topped their Section against Majellan, Wallerawang and Oberon, Bathurst City went to Club Dubbo to compete against the seven other teams that won their sections. The eight teams were split into two Sections. Bathurst City played Macquarie Dubbo, Bourke and Condobolin.
The first game against Macquarie Dubbo River Rats was Bathurst's only loss. It was a close match, missing by just two shots on the Big Board, 52-50.
The second game against Bourke resulted in a win, 67-50. The third game against Condobolin was another win, this time 66-46. After those three games, Bathurst led the points table with 21.5 points.
Bathurst City then went on to play Canowindra in the Final on Sunday afternoon. Bathurst won convincingly 85-40 with the following scores:
Rink one: Ray 'Shorty' Noonan's team won 39-21. This game ended with a spectacular drive from Shorty, converting a one-down situation to EIGHT up!
Rink two: Alby Homer's team won 24-13.
Rink three: John Archer's team won 22-15 after 18 ends. There was no point in playing any further.
Social Bowls by Jim Grives
Wednesday 21st was wet so no games were played.
Saturday 24th September
As our Division 4 Pennant teams were playing in Dubbo on Saturday and Sunday, only 12 bowlers nominated to play Social bowls at the City.
Luckily it was warm sunshine.
Game one, rink 10: Skip Bob Lindsay, Annette McPherson and Grant Brunton were always in control of their game against Skip Joe Young, John Fulton and Flynn Armstrong.
After the seventh end, Team Lindsay led by nine shots to two.
After the fourteenth end they led 17-5.
Finally, after the twenty-first end Team Lindsay were winners on 28 shots to 8 over Team Young.
Game two, rink 11: In this game, two of our most experienced Skips Alex Birkens and Bryan Bromfield played some magnificent last shot bowls for their respective teams winning twelve shots with their last bowl.
Skip Alex Birkens, Arch Ledger and Bob Foster combined well to lead seven shots to nil against Skip Bryan Bromfield, Jim Grives and John McDonagh after four ends.
By the fourteenth end, the score was 12-all. Team Bromfield then scored seven shots to six to win an excellent game with the final score 19-18.
Many thanks to John McDonagh and Arch Ledger who assisted me in organising the Saturday games on such short notice.
By the Bowling Shark
It was a busy week at the Majellan Bowling Club with great patronage throughout the week on all the social days. Just a note to members that the State Rookies has been announced and for players who have joined a club after April 1 2018, you are eligible to compete in the competition. This is how the week rolled:
Sunday 18 September 2022
Rink three: Anne Pickstone, John Toole and Leonie McGarry were up 9-1 by the 6th against Greg Hallett, George Ballard and Merle Stephens. Team McGarry lead from the opening end to the final end to win the match 20-10.
Rink four: Liz Draper, Peter Drew and Des Sanders took a few ends to get going against Ron Hogan, Steve Hughes and Jocelyn Ballard. Team Sanders kicked into gear after the 8th end and went on to win the match 20-9.
Rink five: Trevor Sharpham and Allan Clark had a battle on their hands against Noel Witney and Tim Pickstone. The fight was on from the get-go and there were several ends where the scores were tied. It came down to the last end with Team Clark taking victory 16-13.
Tuesday 20 September 2022
Rink one: Jake Shurmer, Mick Burke and Des Sanders were level on the 8th (7-all) against Peter Mathis, Paul Jenkins and Peter Zylstra. The scores were again level on the 15th (14-all), Team Zylstra went on to score on the next 5 ends to win the match 22-17.
Rink two: Terry Chifley, Peter Ryan and Gary Cameron dominated the scoreboard against Bill Mackie, Dick Graham and Ray Nealy. Team Cameron had a handy lead by the 16th (22-4) with team Nealy stuck on 4 pointS for 11 ends. Team Cameron ran home winners 28-13.
Rink three: Ray Sharwood, Peter Drew and Josh Sharwood failed to start against Allan Clark, Kevin Miller and Trevor Sharpham. Team Sharwood worked hard to get the scores level on the 12th (12-all). Team Sharpham then went onto dominate the scoreboard to win 30-18.
Rink four: Robert Raithby, Greg Hallett and Steve Glencourse were well behind after 12 ends (20-5) against Byrce Peard, Ron Hogan and Max Elms. Team Elms had the lead from the 5th to the end of the match winning 27-17.
Rink five: Brian Hope, Daryl Shurmer and Paul Francis were level on the 14th (12-all) against Peter Hope, Terry Burke and Geoff Thorn. Team Francis had to push hard to gain the lead and went onto win the match 19-16.
Rink six: John Bosson, Peter Phegan and Mick McDonald were up 17-7 by the 14th against Roger Thompson, Jim Clark and Nev Kable. Team McDonald had the momentum to carry on for the rest of the match to win 21-12.
Rink seven: John Banning, Ian Warren and John Hobson were copping it from Terry Clarke, Ted Parker and Tim Pickstone who were up 14-0 by the 7th. Team Pickstone didn't allow Team Hobson to get the lead and went on to win 31-19.
Wednesday 21 September 2022
Rink 11: Gaile Howard, Val Zylstra and Leonie McGarry were out of sorts against Sally Colebatch, Liz Draper and Jocelyn Ballard. Team Ballard dominated the scores and went onto win the match 14-4.
Rink 12: Merle Stephens and Robyn Adams had a close match against Mel Parker and Ron McGarry. Team Adams had the lead from the opening end and with Team McGarry fighting back to level on the 16th (14-all). Team Adams lucky with the win 16-14.
Rink 13: Betsy Thornberry (swing bowler), Maureen Taylor and Robyn Stenhouse had the lead early against Betsy Thornberry, Beryl Flanagan and Mary Hayes. Team Hayes levelled the match on the 13th (11-all) to make a game of it and went onto win the match 17-11.
Saturday 24 September 2022
Rink two: Peter Phegan and Peter Hope were 9 all on the 9th against Des Sanders and Terry Burke. The scores were level again on the 18th (17 all) with Team Hope making the points count to win the match 21-19.
Rink three: Noel Witney and Greg Quartly-Scott dominated against Andrew Moffatt and Hugh Brennan. Team Brennan was playing catchup after the 7th end. Team Quartly-Scott running away winners 29-15.
Rink four: Ted Parker, Peter Naylor and Mick McDonald had a strangle hold on the opposition of Peter Mathis, Geoff Thorne and John Finlay with a 20-4 lead by the 13th. Team McDonald then fell in a heap and was lucky to win the match 23-22.
Rink five: Jeff Adams, Max Elms and Laci Koszta were 12-1 down against Trevor Sharpham, Tim Pickstone and John Hobson. Team Hobson lead from the second end to the finish of the match to win 26-16.
Rink six: Ron Hollebone, John Bosson and Colin Pickstone were in a comfortable position against Peter Zylstra, George Ballard and Greg Hallett being 13-2 in front by the 8th. Team Pickstone continued the form to win the match 19-14.
That's a wrap for another great week at the Majellan. So until next week, be kind to each other, see you on the green and Stay Frosty.
