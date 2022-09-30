SCONES and cheeseburgers were on the menu for attendees at the first Marang Connections youth workshop.
The workshop, which took place on Wednesday, September 28, in the hospitality building at the Kelso High campus, saw young people developing their life skills in the form of preparing cheap and healthy meals, as an alternative to fast food.
The workshop was hosted by chef Gerald Power from Indigenous Cultural Adventures who was delighted to provide the children with foundational skills to produce simple recipes that can be easily reproduced at home.
"They will walk away with all the recipes in a complete recipe book which will have a complete break down of pictures, of pots to use, how much to cut, and simple ingredients to use from a main, to a dessert, to simple baking ..." he said.
"Now they'll have the confidence to go home and do a morning tea or an afternoon tea with their family."
The main priority for Mr Power was to ensure that children learned the importance of preparing their own meals.
"It's really about showcasing healthy foods, safe food handling, and simple recipes for these wonderful children," he said.
Students had the opportunity to learn the methods and ingredients behind the creation of cheeseburgers - a staple at any restaurant franchise.
"We're going to go into simple foods that they could buy at any fast food chain, like showing them how to do a cheeseburger or a hamburger - simple, fresh, healthy food ... that is cheaper for them to buy all the ingredients for and put together at home," Mr Power said.
"We need to start getting people back into the kitchen and cooking healthy food that's also cost-effective too."
One student, who particularly enjoyed the opportunity to have hands-on experience in the kitchen, was Rhea Wright.
"[Cooking] usually is a lot of fun because it gets stuff messy," she said.
Though for Rhea, the workshop was an opportunity to get her hands dirty, it also provided her with developmental skills for her budding career as a chef, which at just eight years old, she is already set on becoming.
"It's going to be fun ... to spend our time here, I really enjoy cooking because it's the only thing I want to do when I grow up ... I want to be a chef," she said.
For Rhea, her time apprenticing under her father's guidance as sous-chef in the family home has provided her with these future aspirations.
"When dad cooks, he cooks really good and it tastes really good ... and I normally help him," she said.
"I usually help him to cut up the tomatoes and lettuce."
Having the ability to assist her father in the kitchen is something that Rhea takes pride in, and brings her an immense sense of joy.
"I love cooking because I love how food tastes and I get my mind into it and it really makes me happy," she said.
This workshop was part of a $65,000 grant provided to Bathurst Regional Council by the NSW Government, with the aim of developing programs to support disadvantaged and disengaged youth.
