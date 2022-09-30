Western Advocate

Layken and Justin Sargent hosting trivia night fundraiser for Smith-Magenis Syndrome

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
September 30 2022 - 9:00am
Layken, Ashton and Justin Sargent raising funds and awareness for Smith-Magenis Syndrome and Breakaway with trivia night at Panthers Bathurst. Picture by Amy Rees

A BATHURST family is hosting a fundraiser to raise money and awareness for Smith-Magenis Syndrome (SMS), and are asking the community to join them for a fun trivia night in November.

