A BATHURST family is hosting a fundraiser to raise money and awareness for Smith-Magenis Syndrome (SMS), and are asking the community to join them for a fun trivia night in November.
Layken and Justin Sargent found out their son Ashton had SMS when he was around 18 months old, and to their knowledge no one else in Bathurst has the syndrome.
By holding a trivia night, they're hoping to raise funds for research and also educate the community on SMS.
"Not many people know about it, we say what he's got and they don't know what it is. So it's a way to put out what he has and for people to learn about it," Ms Sargent said.
"And there could be someone local who we don't know who do have it and they can reach out to us. It'd be great to have SMS friends locally who we can talk to."
In addition to raising funds and awareness for Smith-Magenis Syndrome Australia, a portion of the money raised will also go to Breakaway.
The non-for-profit organisation has been running for forty years and provides respite care for people living with a disability and their carers.
This year will be the first time Ashton and his parents will attend a camp at Breakaway, and with the organisation being hit hard by COVID, the Sargents wanted to do their bit to help out.
"This is the first time they've done it in two years because of COVID," Mr Sargent said.
"It'll be good, it'll be good to meet other people because he's the only one we know of in Bathurst with SMS, so it will be good to connect with other families that have it and learn from them.
"The lady who founded the syndrome lives in America so the syndrome foundation put money together to fly her and her colleagues over and we get a chance to speak to them one-on-one and ask questions."
The trivia fundraiser will be held at Panthers Bathurst on Saturday, November 5, and tickets are now available.
The Sargents expect it to be a fun night with raffles and silent auctions on offer in addition to trivia.
The family has been overwhelmed by the support they've received so far, with numerous local businesses and organisations already jumping on board.
They thanked everyone who has contributed so far, helping them support a cause that is very close to their hearts.
