PETER Rogers once worked as a compositor in a building with around 800 other employees who were all doing the work that one printing machine, recently purchased by Central Commercial Printers (CCP), can do.
CCP is a family-owned and run business that is Bathurst's longest standing printing store, having serviced the town for almost 50 years.
Recently, owners Peter Wright and sister Lisa Mallon invested in the latest printing machine, which does everything from printing to trimming to binding and more.
When Mr Rogers was a teenager, he worked at the Government Printing Office in Sydney.
It took him and hundreds of others specialising in different trades, working meticulously and doing everything by hand, to do what the new printer does.
"The printer can do what 800 people were doing. So from a five-storey city block building, it's been reduced to that [a printer], and that can do more," he said.
The Government Printing Office was the largest of its kind in the southern hemisphere.
The 800-odd employees did everything from graphics to electoral rolls and exams; and from train tickets to lottery tickets.
The office was filled with large trays that held individual numbers and letters, in different fonts and sizes, carved into small pieces of lead, and it was the compositor's job to create the text using each piece.
If the title was a larger print, they would use a different tray to what was used for the smaller text, and so on.
To make the job even more complex, everything was done backwards, so when the papers came out, the text was printed the right way.
"I was on the electoral roll and we had 40 pages of type," Mr Rogers said.
"What you'd have is everything back to front and pages facing different ways, so when you print it on a big piece of butcher's paper, there was a proper way of folding it - you'd cut the ends off and it would come into a book and they'd all be the right way up."
Now it's just a few simple clicks and technology gets the job done at incredible speeds.
CCP owner Mr Wright also began as a compositor when he started with the family business 38 years ago.
The industry has seen numerous changes during that time and it amazes Mr Wright how advanced things are today.
"When I was in my apprenticeship, I actually did this hand setting: you pick off an A and a B and a C and so on," he said.
"We had phototypesetters which was with wax and darkrooms, and cut and paste.
"That's all changed, of course ... printing now is all about short run and high speed."
As CCP approaches half a century of business, Mr Wright is proud to be continuing the operation so successfully with the help of his sister.
It's important to him to continue the legacy his father created in a humble little store on Keppel Street.
He said great staff and moving with the times have been very important factors in the success of the business.
Not only does CCP have the ability to print thousands of posters, books, flyers, etc, in a short time frame, but the business is able to design products for clients.
"We have two great graphic designers and that's the secret of our business - we've always had great people working for us and continue to have wonderful craftsmen and women," Mr Wright said.
"And we've always invested in technology to stay up with the game. You just need to because our customers demand it."
Mr Wright said a great example is posters for race week.
Often the teams want to use a new photo of the drivers and cars which isn't taken until they arrive in Bathurst or shortly before.
So Mr Wright doesn't have much turnaround time to get the job complete.
The new machine, accompanied by the second 2018 model, gets the job done at ease.
"I did 5000 posters for one of the teams for race week and the printer did them in 38 minutes. It's amazing," Mr Wright said.
"It's all about the speed and getting it to the client faster."
While we continue to live in a fast-paced world, taking a moment to look back and appreciate how far technology has come in a short period of time is amazing.
