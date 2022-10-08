Western Advocate

Peter Rogers and CCP Bathurst owner Peter Wright look back on the evolution of printing

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
October 8 2022 - 12:00am
Peter Rogers and Peter Wright reminisce on how printing has changed over the years - from the individual letters in the tray that had to be done by hand to the printing machine in the background that does it all. Picture by Amy Rees

PETER Rogers once worked as a compositor in a building with around 800 other employees who were all doing the work that one printing machine, recently purchased by Central Commercial Printers (CCP), can do.

