NOT many people are able to say that their Ironman World Championships debut will be just their third ever attempt over the gruelling distance but Bathurst's Fran Grady belongs in that special club.
Grady takes on the renowned 3.86 kilometre swim, 180.2km bike and 42.2km run at Kona, Hawaii on Thursday next week after just two previous attempts over the same distance - both coming at the Cairns Ironman.
It was at the second of those attempts, back in June this year, where Grady booked her ticket to Hawaii after winning the women's 60-64 years division with a personal best time of 13 hours, 37 minutes and 48 seconds.
Getting near that time next week won't be on agenda for Grady next week.
In her mind, earning the chance to compete at the Ironman World Championship is already a win in itself.
It's certainly an impressive achievement to take the step up to the Hawaii classic in such a short space of time, and qualification came out of the blue for Grady.
"This will be just my third Ironman. We did Ironman in Cairns last year and went back up there in June. Qualifying from that was a real shock," she said.
"Just getting across the line is my aim over there. I'm hoping it'll be around the 14 and a half to 15 hours, but anything better than that is a bonus."
It didn't take Grady long to make an impact on the triathlon scene when she took up the sport six years ago.
She quickly ascended to the top of her age group on a national level over the Olympic distance but began to find herself more comfortable competing over longer distances.
That led to her taking the step up to her Ironman debut at Cairns in 2021, and then on her return to the event this year she wiped almost an hour off her previous best effort.
"I started with triathlon around 2016 and then I got a coach from Orange and I made it to worlds in 2017, and I've just been building up to the longer distances through our local tris," Grady said.
"I made worlds for the Olympic distance but that's still hard because it's a lot faster. I'm a lot better at the endurance."
Grady said the nerves are creeping in but she's pleased with her training in the lead up to the championships.
"It's incredible. It's exciting but scary. All the emotions are running high at the moment," she laughed.
"I've gone into taper, and really slowed down this week, but it's pretty full-on when you're working full-time and still trying to fit 17 to 18 hours of training into a week. It's a lot but you've got to do it.
"I'm feeling fairly strong, but it just depends on what the conditions are going to be like over there. I'll just get through it the best way I can. At Cairns the biggest battle is with the wind but over there it's the wind and the heat.
"I've been trying to focus on the bike because it's been the weakest link, and outside of that I've just been doing what I can to strengthen my endurance."
Grady flies out for Kona this Sunday, where she'll be racing along with fellow Bathurst qualifiers Hollee Simons, Peta Cutler and Luke Gillmer.
It means Grady has the opportunity to race at her sport's pinnacle event along with her coach.
"Luke's my coach and he races on the Saturday," Grady said.
"He'll arrive in time to watch the women on Thursday and then we'll watch him on the Saturday."
