Bathurst Giants' AFL 9s competition is set to return

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated September 28 2022 - 9:15pm, first published 9:00pm
The Bathurst Giants' AFL 9s competition is a way for players aged 12 and over to have fun and keep fit. Picture by Bathurst Giants

FUN, fitness and a chance to get bragging rights over your mates - that is what the Bathurst Giants' AFL 9s competition promises.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

