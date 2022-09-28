FUN, fitness and a chance to get bragging rights over your mates - that is what the Bathurst Giants' AFL 9s competition promises.
After a successful inaugural competition two years ago, the Giants have decided to once more run an AFL 9s competition as both a way for its players to continue to enjoy football and an avenue to introduce new people to the sport.
To be run on Friday nights at Learmonth Park, AFL 9s is based around fun and fitness with no tackling or bumping.
"We ran our own competition for the first time at the end of 2020 and we would've returned it last year however, COVID doesn't seem to like people or sport so we were unable to run it," Giants' Brad Broes said.
"It's a pretty big social program just for a bit of fun and it's also a good way to scout out potentially new players as well.
"It's non-contact, it's basically like touch footy, you've just got to tap them then it's a turnover.
"I remember when we did it two years ago there were some pretty good battles, that's for sure, a lot of friends wanting to get one up on each other."
The competition will start on October 21 and run through to December 9 with games at Learmonth Park to be played at 5.30pm and 6.20pm timeslots.
It is open to anyone aged 12 and over who is interested and the rules mean teams have a spread of seniors and juniors, males and females.
As the name of the competition suggests, it's nine-a-side.
"You've got to have at least two female players and at least two juniors in there and obviously everyone will have their decent mix of adults," Broes said.
"There's a good mix of Giants, Giants members and people from outside the club. There are a couple of guys I coached in the 17s who have actually recruited enough players for their own side, they've recruited about seven or eight girls plus some of their mates from school.
"We've received some pretty positive feedback already from people this year, from people who were involved in the last one and interested in signing up for this year's program."
While those who already play Australian rules use the competition as a way to keep their skills sharp and fitness up - AFL 9s is fast-paced - Broes said it also a good introduction to the sport for those who might be considering joining the AFL Central West competition.
"It's sort of a narrow experience into the game and if they like that, hopefully they want to come back and play the real thing in winter and they can learn more," he said.
"It's bit of fun with your friends and a good way to meet new people."
Registrations are now open for teams and individual players.
