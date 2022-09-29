SETTING out for a run at 5am when the mercury is below zero - it's not something everyone could get excited about but then Hollee Simons is not your ordinary athlete.
She's been pounding out the kilometres through the Bathurst winter to prepare for the biggest challenge in the sport of triathlon - the Ironman World Championship at Kona.
There Simons will not only face a 3.86 kilometre ocean swim, a 180.2km cycle and 42.2km run, but she'll face leg burning climbs, heat and possibly strong winds.
She will also be facing the best triathletes in the world.
That's why, since Simons won her 25-29 years age category at the Port Macquarie Ironman to qualify for the World Championship she's been training hard.
"It has been the most I've ever trained, even all the numbers on my training platform are the highest they've ever been, which is pretty exciting," she said.
"It's been a bit of a journey, I've learned a lot, but it's been good."
One thing Simons has learned is how to deal with motivation levels. Such a big, long, training program has not always been easy.
"When I first qualified, you're coming down from a race, you rest up and have got all these grand plans of how things are going to work out. I qualified with 24 to weeks to go," she said.
"The first month of training was like 'This is awesome, this is going to be so good'. I'm familiar with that feeling from cycling, you get into groove where you think 'This is really hard but I'm handling it'.
"But then you lose the excitement for a bit because the training is so heavy and you can't get too excited because you need to focus on what you're doing.
"But I've come out of that, we're really close now and I'm starting to freshen up and get the excitement again."
Though Simons only took up triathlon in 2019 after a successful stint as a cyclist, she was well aware of the prestige and reputation of Kona.
Her coach Richard Hobson qualified for Kona in 2012 and has helped her to prepare for what has been dubbed "ultimate test of body, mind and spirit".
"He has raced there before so I've been speaking to him a lot about the course, the conditions and just getting those little bits of advice," Simons said.
"It's pretty special and hearing a lot of people say they'd love to do it, it's a life dream, I think it really imprints the hugeness and importance of event.
"I don't think I'll truly appreciate that until I fly in and see the event, but I know it is very special. I feel really privileged and thankful that I get to be a part of it."
Given October 6 will be Simons' first Kona experience and the course is notoriously brutal, she is not setting herself any time goals.
She just wants to be on the start and then hopefully make it to the finish line.
"At the moment the first goal is to make it to the start line because a lot of things can go wrong, it's been a really big build, really tough mentally and physically, so I'll be happy to get to the start line first," she said.
"I really don't have any specific goal, there's lots of things I'd love to achieve but if I don't achieve them I'm not going to be any less happy. I'd love to have a good race and feel satisfied at the end and yeah, make it to the finish line."
Simons is one of four Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon members who will tackle this year's race in Kona, with Luke Gillmer, Fran Grady and Peta Cutler also having qualified.
"We are a small town in the big scheme of things, but we've actually had a lot of people race at Kona, which is pretty incredible," Simons said.
"There are four of us going over this year. It seems like too many for such a small tri club, we're just incredible Bathurst Wallabies.
"To go from no women ever going from Bathurst to now have three going over, it's incredible."
The Bathurst triathletes will face the ultimate Ironman test on Thursday, October 6.
