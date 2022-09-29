TWO weeks after finishing runner-up in his NSW 2YO Colts and Geldings Breeders Challenge Heat the David Reynolds-trained Satellite Simba went on spot better in Wednesday night's second attempt in the series' heats.
Satellite Simba ($2.90, Justin Reynolds) led all the way in the first of the night's three heats, holding on by a half head over the fast-finishing Mister Quirk ($26, Nathan Turnbull) with Smooth Buzz ($1.95 favourite, Mitch Turnbull) and Chiseled ($41, Jason Hewitt) also less than a length further back.
Trainer Reynolds said it was a relief to hear his runner called as the winner after a brief but nervous wait.
"I thought he got there from where I was sitting but when the caller thought it might have gone the other way I wasn't so sure," he said.
"The main idea was to try and hold out the favourite at the start and if we did then we thought he'd be a good chance of winning.
"He's sometimes has a bad habit of waiting for them to come to him. He went good today though."
The result builds on the promise that the young For A Reason gelding had shown earlier this year.
"He did win a consolation race in the Gold Crown series. He didn't have a lot of luck in the heats and he might have been able to make the final with a bit of luck," he said.
"We gave him a little bit of a let up before the Breeders Challenge series. I think his main aim will be the Breeders Challenge Blue races because he's probably not quite there with the better ones."
Satellite Simba got out well from gate one and managed to keep Smooth Buzz locked away in the death seat thanks to his early speed.
The pair continued to lead the way all race and when they were asked to up the tempo on the run for home they still couldn't be separated.
Chiseled loomed large down the sprint lane and further out Mister Quirk was running home faster than anyone else.
The line of four horses all looked like possible winners with just under 200m left to go.
In the end Reynolds' leader did just enough to hold on in a new career best winning mile rate of 1:57.9.
The night's two other Breeders Challenge heats were taken out by Studleigh Melise and Rippin Rupert.
The Jake Davis trained and driven Studleigh Melise ($1.40 favourite) was too strong in the 2YO fillies race, using the sprint lane to power to victory over stablemate Studleigh Starlight ($17, Emma Turnbull).
Bernie Hewitt's Group 2 Sapling Stakes champion Rippin Rupert ($1.12 favourite) did it as easily as punters expected in the night's second 2YO colts and geldings heat as he eased up to still win by over 10m.
