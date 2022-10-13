Disability advocate realises he's not alone in off-leash dog problem

A RECENT encounter between disability advocate Bob Triming and three stray dogs further highlights the need for Bathurst Regional Council to crack down on off-leash dogs.
At last week's council meeting, Mr Triming told councillors about an incident several weeks ago where three off-leash dogs surrounded his wheelchair while he was out exercising his dog, Jack.
Council's ranger had to be called to assist him.
"The ranger who attended was extremely helpful and most professional," Mr Triming said.
"I gave a description of what happened. At my level - in a wheelchair - these dogs appeared to be large, however the ranger later assured me they were not.
"I know one of the dogs, as they surrounded myself and my dog, seemed more aggressive than the other two."
Mr Triming's understanding is that the three dogs were with their owner in an open garage when he passed by and they then run up to him and Jack.
The distressing incident brought their usual two-hour walk to a stop after just 25 minutes.
Mr Triming suggested to the ranger that the owner of the dogs only receive a warning, however, he now thinks he shouldn't have been so magnanimous.
The recent notice of motion by councillor Warren Aubin, which sought to have council escalate its response to off-leash dogs, changed his mind.
"Perhaps I was wrong as at the time; I was only aware of the numerous issues I have with dogs and was not aware of the plight of dozens of others," he said.
"[I] wonder what would have happened had I not had the ability to verbally deter the dogs at the same time taking preventative action? Many in a mobility aid are not as able take the actions I did."
He is starting to think that fines should be mandatory when it comes to unrestrained dogs, regardless of the circumstances.
Bathurst council currently has a matrix whereby rangers can use their discretion in determining when penalties should be applied after assessing an incident.
The owner of a dog that is off-leash faces a $330 fine, while the penalty for a dog involved in attack is $1320.
