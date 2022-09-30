Several smiling faces were sighted at the opening of the Tea for Lizzie event at Bathurst's Chifley Home and Education Centre.
September 10 saw the beginning of the Tea for Lizzie exhibition at the home, which which was incepted to pay tribute to Elizabeth Chifley; the community-minded wife of Bathurst's favourite son.
Local organisations were asked to submit a tea cosy to be part of the exhibition, and a short blurb detailing the company's work to be displayed alongside.
The tea cosy's will be a part of the exhibition until it's completion at the end of November, and many tea cosy's donated are set to be a part of a silent auction.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
The funds raised from this auction will be utilised to further the conservation of the already enchanting home and museum, which recently reopened following a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.