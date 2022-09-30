Western Advocate
What's on

Bathurst's Blackdown Farm to host inaugural, sold-out Piano Fest

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated September 30 2022 - 2:06am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Italian-Slovenian pianist Alexander Gadjiev (insert) will headline the inaugural Piano Fest at Blackdown Farm this October long weekend.

SOME of the best pianist from across Australia will link up with an internationally renowned player in Bathurst this October long weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.