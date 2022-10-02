Western Advocate
Third Bathurst All Saints Cathedral Scout Group scouts get their hands dirty and give the environment a helping hand

Jay-Anna Mobbs
Jay-Anna Mobbs
October 2 2022 - 12:00am
The Third Bathurst All Saints Cathedral Scout Group scouts spent their day on September 11 cleaning up Edgell Creek in an effort to give the environment a helping hand.

