The Third Bathurst All Saints Cathedral Scout Group scouts spent their day on September 11 cleaning up Edgell Creek in an effort to give the environment a helping hand.
The clean up was arranged by 13-year-old local scout, Breeanan Irons who, as part of her mission for milestone three, got a group of scouts together to partake in the event.
"It was my idea to clean up the creek because I've seen a lot of rubbish here," she said.
"It makes me upset that there's a lot of rubbish."
Breeanan was joined on the day by fellow scouts Savana Robinson, Landyn Evans, Archer Mooney and group leaders, Glen Lewin and Steven Fry.
"It's a great creek but there are lots of weeds and rubbish. We're going to go home and hopefully take lots of rubbish out of this creek and do the environment a good turn," Mr Lewin said during the clean up.
