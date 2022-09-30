2MCE volunteers were recently celebrated at the Central West Regional Ceremony for the NSW Volunteer of the Year Award.
Presented by The Centre For Volunteering, the annual awards ceremony recognises volunteering efforts and contributions in our community.
Although 2MCE volunteers didn't take home an award this year, it was wonderful to see them thanked and acknowledged at the ceremony.
As a community radio station, 2MCE is powered by volunteers. We have over 50 volunteers drawn from different parts of the community.
They range in age from teenagers to over 90 and present a range of programs to serve different parts of our community, such as The Talking Newspaper for people with a sight disability, The Seymour Show for seniors with a disability, and The Latin American program, just to name a few.
Not every volunteer wants to be a broadcaster and we value the people who contribute to other aspects of station operations - for example, in administration, governance, sponsorship and fundraising, event management, technical support, co-ordinating interviews, developing social media content, and audio editing.
Volunteering in community radio expands your social network, connects you to the local community, improves employability and improves communication skills, plus it is loads of fun.
Volunteering at 2MCE engages our community with the Charles Sturt University ethos of Yindymarra Winhanganha, the Wiradyuri phrase meaning the wisdom of respectfully knowing how to live well in a world worth living in.
We are proud to be an inclusive organisation and welcome volunteers from a range of backgrounds.
We particularly encourage volunteers from under-represented groups including Indigenous people, women, LGBTQIA+ people, and those from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.
If you'd like to get involved in volunteering at 2MCE, contact the station via email at 2mce@csu.edu.au or 6338 4790.
