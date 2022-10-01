CONTEMPLATING climate change can be overwhelming, particularly when deciding to participate in ways to slow down the environmental impacts of human action and create a sustainable environment for future generations.
Sticking our collective heads in the sand and doing nothing might seem easier, but it's clear that this has led to the dire predicament the world is now in.
One way to frame our action is to heed the old adage, introduced by Friends of the Earth in the 1970s, "think globally, act locally".
This plea for a grassroots activism that provides the groundwork for global solutions can be interpreted as a politics of care, where the combined strength of local initiatives motivates a larger global action for the planet.
Last year I moved to Bathurst from Lismore. Less than a year later the town was almost wiped out by floods.
Ironically, many citizens of Lismore and the surrounding northern rivers area have been involved for decades in environmental actions. They are acutely aware of the impacts of global warming.
In 2014, I joined the struggle for a gas-free northern rivers.
The Bentley Blockade was a non-violent action where farmers, business people, Indigenous groups and environmentalists of all ages stood up and held the line to governments and corporations who were intent on mining for gas.
Many of these same people went out in tinnies in the floods and saved people's lives.
The effects of climate change often expose the inequities in our society. When we as individuals make simple changes to our lifestyle, like our choice of clothes to wear, the food we eat, the things we buy, or we take collective action by joining a group or a picket line, we are acting out of a duty of care to our community, our family, friends and neighbours.
By thinking globally and acting locally we can start out small, then watch our actions grow into global solutions.
