By Janie Conway Herron
October 1 2022 - 2:00am
Lismore has been devastated by recent floods. Picture: Angus Gray

CONTEMPLATING climate change can be overwhelming, particularly when deciding to participate in ways to slow down the environmental impacts of human action and create a sustainable environment for future generations.

