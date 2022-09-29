LONG weekend travellers can expect to see police out in force as they do their bit to ensure everyone makes it to their destination safely.
NSW Police will commence their statewide operation, Labour Day 2022, from 12.01am on Friday, September 30.
Over the four days of the operation, police will be monitoring for compliance with a range of road rules, with double demerits to apply for those caught doing the wrong thing.
In particular, police will be targeting speeding, drink and drug driving, driving while fatigued, mobile phone use, helmet and other traffic offences.
Chifley Police District Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell said the operation also aims to heighten public awareness associated with road-related trauma.
"We want to get people safely home, and so road trauma on NSW roads remains a matter of significance for us," he said.
"We want to reduce any fatalities during this period of time and at all times during the year.
"The operation will be looking at, from a policing perspective, excessive and inappropriate speed, alcohol and drug driving, fatigue, and making sure you wear your seatbelts and people are properly restrained in your motor vehicle, and also obviously wearing of helmets on motorcycles, and distractions."
The long weekend operation comes at a time of increased fatalities on NSW roads.
As of September 28, there have been 203 fatal crashes in the state in this year, resulting in the deaths of 219 people.
This is an increase in both the number of fatal crashes and fatalities during the same period in 2021, where there were 181 fatal crashes and 195 people killed.
With more people expected to be on the roads this October long weekend, which falls during the school holidays and during a period of wet weather, police want motorists to be vigilant and safe.
"We want you to get home safely, and if you are driving long distances, take a break, and if the driver revivers are available, utilise those," Chief Inspector Cogdell said.
"Don't be angry at police if during the process of travelling that you're pulled over for random breath testing or random drug testing. Take that as an advantage that you're having a break from your driving.
"We just want people to be safe."
Operation Labour Day 2022 will conclude at 11.59pm on Monday, October 3.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
