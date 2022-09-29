Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Brothers Jake and Kurt Kostecki are excited to race together in the Bathurst 1000

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
September 29 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jake Kostecki can't wait for the 'awesome' experience of racing with his brother Kurt at Bathurst.

CARVE up the old guys, beat your cousin and go for glory - that is the approach Jake Kostecki and his brother Kurt will take for this year's Bathurst 1000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.