CARVE up the old guys, beat your cousin and go for glory - that is the approach Jake Kostecki and his brother Kurt will take for this year's Bathurst 1000.
For the second year in succession the Kostecki siblings will unite for the 161-lap epic at Mount Panorama and younger brother Jake can't wait.
He will be the lead driver of the #56 Tradie Racing Tickford Mustang which he's already steered to three top 10 finishes this season.
"It's awesome, obviously we know each other real well because we're brothers, but we drive fairly similar as well and all the little things like the seat insert are the same, we're the same body build," Jake said.
"I'm excited to pair up with Kurt and hopefully we can get it done this year.
"We've always watched this race on TV growing up, it's always been a goal of both of ours to race in the Bathurst 1000 and race in Supercars and we're doing it now.
"We just have to turn another dream into reality and that's to win the race."
This year's Bathurst 1000 will be 22-year-old Jake's fourth crack in the Great Race.
He made his debut alongside cousin Brodie Kostecki in a Kostecki Brothers Racing wildcard in 2019 then the following two years had a seat in a Matt Stone Racing Commodore.
But this season he's made the switch to a Tickford Mustang. It's not always been easy, but Kostecki has learned plenty and improved as the season has unfolded.
His best finish thus far is an eighth at Darwin, while his best qualifying effort was a third at Perth.
"I'm loving my time so far at Tickford, we've had some struggles throughout the year but the team has been great and I've been learning off them," he said.
"Not everything has gone my way this year but at times when it has, we've shown we can actually be fast and race with the top guys. So feel like I can do it again and I always believe in myself to do it, and if I didn't believe there's no point in racing.
"I always took my racing seriously, but never as much as this year. I always took it serious, but learning how this team operates puts you in a different mindset.
"Hopefully I can start to turn what I've learned into more success and get some good points and results soon. Hopefully Bathurst is one of them."
Last year Kurt and Jake placed 13th in the 1000 in an effort which showed they can pressure more experienced drivers and bigger teams.
It's an experience Jake thinks will serve them well this year.
"We were pretty close last year racing against a couple of the bigger teams. We finished 13th in the end but we were pushing for top 10 in the Matt Stone car," he said.
"We will learn from what we did last year and hopefully we can build on that and what I've learned this year at Tickford and go for glory. We've been talking a lot about what we can do."
So what do the brothers hope to do? Naturally like every driver who will line up at Mount Panorama they'd love to hoist the Peter Brock Trophy.
But being in the battle for the top 10 is what Jake, who currently sits 22nd in the driver's championship, sees as the first goal.
Then he wants to beat his cousin Brodie, who will steer the #99 Erebus Commodore, and see Kurt stick it to the other co-drivers.
"Me and Kurt, I feel fairly confident in my pace and if I can keep the car in the top 10 and Kurt can battle the older guys in the cars when it's the co-drivers, hopefully we can go okay and we can carve up some of the old guys," he said.
"Hopefully we can beat Brodie too. I remember last year we'd talk to each other a bit more about our cars and stuff when we weren't as much of a threat to him, but this year he's telling us nothing."
The Kosteckis form part of a long list of brothers to have raced at Bathurst together - there's been more than 20.
There's Todd and Rick Kelly, who came second in 2006, while Ian and Leo Geoghegan have the most starts together with six.
Geoff and David Brabham won the 1997 AMP 1000 for Super Tourers while Peter and Phil Brock placed third together in 1976.
This year the Kosteckis join Will and Alex Davison as the brother pairings.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.