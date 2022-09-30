Bathurst residents got a taste test of the town's new brewery over the Father's Day weekend when it opened for a four-day soft launch.
Reckless Brewing Co has now officially opened and owners Jarrod Moore, Grace Fowler and Alice Wilson are excited to see five years' worth of hard work come to fruition.
The Father's Day weekend sneak peek proved very popular with venue full of Bathurst residents from Thursday through to Sunday.
Western Advocate photographer Chris Seabrook attended and snapped some shots.
