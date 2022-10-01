THE draw gods have delivered mixed fortunes for Bernie Hewitt in this Monday's $30,000 Canola Cup at Eugowra.
Mach Assassin has landed gate four for the final while Better Than Lexy will go out widest on the back row after they both produced encouraging runner-up performances in their heats on Sunday.
With a bit of luck the pair could still make an impact in the big race, given the way they performed.
Mach Assassin sprinted home convincingly to finish just behind Amanda Turnbull's Racing Time while Better Than Lexy defied big odds to almost take down Steve Turnbull's Pas De Cheval during its track record breaking run.
Scott Hewitt's Lulu Lucifer was the lucky runner to land gate one for the final, with Ice Blaster to its outside and Racing Time primed to take up a leading position out of gate three.
Hewitt said the draws he's been handed are certainly less than ideal.
"Mach Assassin out of four is okay but Better Than Lexy got the 12. There's a fair bit of speed inside Mach Assassin so it might be tough for him to get inside," he said.
"Their not draws that you're able to make a quick plan out of. We'll have to wait and see what happens on the front for Mach Assassin, and the other fella will be driven from the tail of the field and hoping that they go hard.
"That's what he'll need if he's any chance from there. It's hard off the 12 when you're over 2,100m on that little track and there's good horses in it."
Hewitt doesn't want to be too pessimistic in the approach towards any race but knows it's going to be a tough ask.
"I've been happy with the way that they've been going but those draws have hit pretty hard," he said.
"Realistically, it's going to be hard to even place with them. It's not a year where we think we're going to win the Canola Cup, let's put it that way."
Other heat winners Smooth Bon Bon, Pas De Cheval and The Rogue I Am landed gates five, seven and eight respectively.
Hewitt also has Lexy Can Bern as the first emergency, who would start out of gate six in the case of a scratching.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
