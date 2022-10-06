Asked to rate the employment opportunities in Bathurst, 49 per cent of local survey participants said those opportunities were good (about the same as 48 per cent in Orange and 51 per cent in Dubbo), nine per cent said they were poor (compared with seven per cent in Orange and 14 per cent in Dubbo) and 38 per cent were neutral (it was 38 per cent in Orange and 30 per cent in Dubbo).

