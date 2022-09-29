Brandan's growing a mullet to get men talking

BRANDAN Roberts will hoping to encourage more men to talk about their mental health, as he continues to grow his mullet for a good cause.
Raising funds for the Black Dog Institute's campaign Mullets for Mental Health, Mr Roberts has already raised $300 and he's planning to continuing growing out his mullet to raise more funds next year.
He said the Black Dog Institute is a worthwhile cause to support, to help men to talk about their problems.
"Usually men aren't that good at sharing their feelings," he said.
"So it's good to know the funds raised will go to helping men talk more.
"I don't really have a target, I just want to raise as much as I can.
"I had to set an online target, which is $400. I've raised $300 so far and I'm impressed how much I've raised so far. I just want to raise as much as I can for a good cause, to help raise awareness."
Mr Roberts said he's open to experimenting on his mullet, which he plans to grow out more extensively over the next 12 months.
"I might experiment with it. I might see what I can do to make it a bit more fancy," he said.
"Even before the fundraiser, I was considering a mullet. My mum was more open to the idea about getting a mullet once she knew why I was doing it."
The 17-year-old TAFE student said people always have someone to talk to.
"People shouldn't be closed off," he said.
"No one is alone and there's always someone to talk to. It's not weak to speak about your feelings."
According to the Black Dog Institute, one in five people will experience symptoms of mental illness in any given year. In Australia that's around five million people and roughly 65 per cent of these people won't seek help.
To donate to Mr Robert's fundraiser, visit the Black Dog Institute website.
