Brandan Roberts raising money for the Black Dog Institute

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated September 30 2022 - 5:26am, first published September 29 2022 - 8:00am
Brandan's growing a mullet to get men talking

BRANDAN Roberts will hoping to encourage more men to talk about their mental health, as he continues to grow his mullet for a good cause.

