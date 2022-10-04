'It was really quick': Man taken off the road after accident closed a highway

A MAN who caused major delays on the Mitchell Highway after he swerved to miss a kangaroo while hauling a truck and trailer with asphalt has been sentenced.
Michal Anthony Knox, 32, of George Street, Bathurst, will not be able to get behind the wheel of a vehicle for six months after he pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on September 23 to negligent driving and four counts of driving while disqualified.
Knox was driving a white 1989 Ford LTL9000 with a trailer carrying asphalt to a job site at The Rocks on the Mitchell Highway about 3.40am on May 18 this year, according to police documents before the court.
As he was travelling between Molong and Orange on the highway at 90 kilometres an hour, Knox's tipper left the roadway and went down a gully before it lodged itself on an embankment about 400 metres past the cross street on Windera Road.
Knox tried to correct the vehicle, which caused it to jack-knife, according to police documents. As a result, the trailer became unhitched and rolled onto its side, tearing the axle from the chassis.
The asphalt in the trailer spilled onto the roadway, where it became fused. A section of the road had to be resurfaced.
After the tipper came to a rest on the incorrect side of the road - with a broken front axle - the undercarriage began to rapidly leak fuel, oil and coolant, according to police documents.
Police closed the highway in both directions for several hours after they arrived at 3.50am, while the tipper and trailer was being removed and the clean-up of the road was underway.
Police said they saw 50 to 70 metre-long tyre marks on the road in a straight direction into the gully where the accident occurred.
"I swerved to miss a kangaroo. The trailer pushed me straight down to that gully and straight up the embankment. It was really quick," Knox said in an interview with police.
Checks in the Roads and Maritime Services database revealed Knox's licence was disqualified from April 27 this year to the same time next year for a driving with an illicit drug present in blood charge, according to police documents.
Police went to Knox's address the next day, where they placed five forms of demands on him.
Knox said he was the driver each time the offences took place on the Great Western Highway and Mitchell Highway between Kelso and Molong while he was making various asphalt deliveries.
During sentencing in open court, Knox's solicitor Mr Dowd said that his client was unaware he was disqualified at the time.
"Driving has been his thing, he's always enjoyed it," Mr Dowd said.
"He wasn't aware of any of them [periods of driving while banned], he was made aware of them all at once."
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said she appreciated the challenges experienced by Knox and added that she had "gone as lightly as I can".
"I can only guess of how hard it is because so much of our lives are reading and writing," she said.
"I've gone as lightly as I can ... I don't want to further punish you because the disqualification periods are huge.
"I'd very much like you to come back from this somehow."
In addition to the disqualification period, Knox was fined $400.
