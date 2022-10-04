Western Advocate
Michal Anthony Knox pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court to negligent driving and four counts of driving while disqualified

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
October 4 2022 - 2:00am
'It was really quick': Man taken off the road after accident closed a highway

A MAN who caused major delays on the Mitchell Highway after he swerved to miss a kangaroo while hauling a truck and trailer with asphalt has been sentenced.

