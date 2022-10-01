Faces from Souths Hockey Club's 65th anniversary celebrations

CURRENT and past members of Souths Hockey Club came together earlier this month to celebrate 65 years.
Held at the Bathurst RSL Club on Saturday, September 10, there was an array of current players, former presidents and life members who attended the function.
A weekend after the 65th anniversary, Souths enjoyed a 2-1 win against rivals St Pat's in the Bathurst Women's Hockey first grade grand final, while the men's first grade team suffered a 3-1 loss in the decider to St Pat's Blue.
The club's Central West Premier League Hockey women's side ended a seven-year finals droughts in 2022, but went down in the opening round of the play-offs to CYMS.
