Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Photos and Video
Photos

Faces from Souths Hockey Club's 65th anniversary celebrations

October 1 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CURRENT and past members of Souths Hockey Club came together earlier this month to celebrate 65 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.